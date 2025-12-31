Researchers from JNU warn that Delhi’s air contains dangerous levels of antibiotic-resistant bacteria exceeding WHO limits

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) High levels of antibiotic-resistant superbugs in both indoor and outdoor environments in Delhi are posing public health risks, according to a study.

Airborne microbial contamination, especially involving antibiotic-resistant bacteria and antibiotic resistance genes, poses a growing public health concern in urban environments.

The study, by researchers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, explored the prevalence and diversity of staphylococci, including methicillin-resistant staphylococci (MRS), in bioaerosols from various urban settings in Delhi, India.

