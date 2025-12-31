Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Engaged to Long-Time Partner Aviva Baig in Private Ceremony

According to sources, Raihan and Aviva have been in a relationship for nearly seven years. The two families have known each other for several years and share a close personal bond. Aviva Baig recently shared a photograph with Raihan on Instagram, later adding it to her highlights with heart emojis, which fuelled speculation about their engagement. The wedding is likely to take place in the coming months.

Raihan Vadra, 25, is a visual artist with a strong focus on photography. He has pursued photography since the age of ten, working across wildlife, street, and commercial genres. His first solo exhibition took place at Bikaner House in New Delhi and was inspired by an eye injury he suffered during a school cricket match, after which he became more inclined towards black-and-white photography, using light and shadow as central elements of his work. Despite his political lineage, he has largely stayed away from active political engagement.