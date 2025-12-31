Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Engaged to Long-Time Partner Aviva Baig in Private Ceremony

Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig got engaged in an intimate family ceremony held in Ranthambore, Rajasthan after a 7 years relationship.
The couple has been together for nearly seven years, with both families sharing a close personal association.
Raihan is a visual artist and photographer, while Aviva is a photographer, producer, and co-founder of Atelier 11
Raihan Vadra, the elder son of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, has got engaged to his long-time partner Aviva Baig, sources confirmed to NDTV. The engagement took place at a private ceremony attended by close family members and friends on December 29, 2025. The families are currently in Rajasthan to mark the occasion, with celebrations reportedly held in Ranthambore.
According to sources, Raihan and Aviva have been in a relationship for nearly seven years. The two families have known each other for several years and share a close personal bond. Aviva Baig recently shared a photograph with Raihan on Instagram, later adding it to her highlights with heart emojis, which fuelled speculation about their engagement. The wedding is likely to take place in the coming months.
Raihan Vadra, 25, is a visual artist with a strong focus on photography. He has pursued photography since the age of ten, working across wildlife, street, and commercial genres. His first solo exhibition took place at Bikaner House in New Delhi and was inspired by an eye injury he suffered during a school cricket match, after which he became more inclined towards black-and-white photography, using light and shadow as central elements of his work. Despite his political lineage, he has largely stayed away from active political engagement.
Aviva Baig is a Delhi-based photographer, producer, and creative professional. She studied Humanities at Modern School, Delhi, and later earned a degree in Journalism and Communication from OP Jindal Global University. She is the co-founder of a photography studio and production company, Atelier 11, which collaborates with agencies, brands, and clients across India. Her work focuses on capturing everyday life and contemporary social spaces.
In addition to her artistic work, Aviva has held roles across media and communication. She has worked as a freelance producer at PlusRymn, served as a junior project manager at PROPAGANDA, interned with Art Chain India, and was editor-in-chief of The Journal at I-Parliament. Beyond the arts, Aviva is also a former national-level football player. Despite public interest surrounding the engagement, both families have chosen to keep the celebrations private.
[VP]
Suggested Reading: