Indore Contaminated Water Tragedy: MP High Court to Hear Case on January 6

Indore, Jan 5 (IANS) The division bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court will hear the case of contaminated water tragedy in Indore's Bhagirathpura area on Tuesday.

The Health and Family Welfare department of Madhya Pradesh government and Indore Municipal Corporation will submit a fresh report in the court, including the availability of clean water and health services being provided to the affected people.

During the last hearing in the matter on January 2, the Madhya Pradesh government had submitted a status report in the court and had mentioned four deaths.

The high court had then fixed the matter for hearing on January 6.