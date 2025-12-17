West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas Resigns After Chaos at Messi’s GOAT India Tour Event in Kolkata

Lionel Messi started his GOAT India tour in West Bengal’s Salt Lake City Stadium, Saturday, on December 13, 2025. He was accompanied by fellow footballers and Inter Miami team-mates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. However, the event witnessed a great mishap and failure of organisation as attendees vandalised the stadium.

As soon as Messi entered the stadium, many TMC politicians and organisers hogged him for photographs and autographs. Messi left the event after only about 20 minutes, which left the fans enraged and angered over the organisers. The anger led to a chaos, where Messi’s fans broke chairs and threw bottles on the ground, leading the Police to intervene.

West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas has offered his resignation, paving the way forward for an unbiased investigation into the incident. He will however hold his other post as the Power and Housing Departments Minister.

See More: 1.02 Crore Voters Deleted as ECI Published Draft Electoral Rolls of West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry and Lakshadweep