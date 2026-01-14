Cardiology, Oncology and Other Key Specialties Drive Over 50% Revenue of NCR Private Hospitals in FY25: Report

New Delhi, Jan 13: Cardiology, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, and orthopaedics contributed over 50 per cent of revenue in FY25 in private hospitals in the National Capital region (NCR), according to a report.

The report by BNP Paribas Research focuses extensively on private hospitals in the NCR (Gurgaon, Delhi, and Noida) to understand the positioning of private hospital chains across micro-markets, patient mobility to the NCR, and other factors that determine a hospital’s success.

It showed that the specialties spiked revenue at 8-33 per cent CAGR between FY22 and FY25.

“We believe the success of private hospitals in NCR is determined by revenue contribution from CONGO mix (cardiology, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, and orthopaedics), which contributed over 50 per cent of revenue in FY25 for listed hospitals,” the report said.