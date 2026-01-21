AIIMS Delhi Performs Over 1,000 Robotic Surgeries in 13 Months, Sets Public Healthcare Benchmark

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has performed over 1,000 robotic surgeries in last 13 months, the Institute said on Tuesday.

Robotic surgery was initiated at the Department of Surgical Disciplines, AIIMS, more than a year ago to address intricate surgical challenges.

The state-of-the-art surgical robot has to date performed surgeries, including hepatobiliary procedures like pancreatic duodenectomy, gastrectomy, esophagectomy, colectomy, anterior resection for gastrointestinal malignancy, various complex abdominal wall reconstructions for hernias, kidney transplantation, and minimally invasive resection of thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal, and pancreas for endocrine tumours, AIIMS said in an official statement.