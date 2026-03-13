Free Online Therapy Launched for Indian Expats in Gulf as US-Iran Tensions Trigger Anxiety Across West Asia

Platform Oppam said the no-cost online therapy programme is aimed at providing immediate mental health support to expatriates who may be experiencing fear, anxiety, or emotional distress amid the evolving situation.

Individuals seeking assistance can book a free therapy session through the platform’s website or contact its support helpline.

The sessions will be conducted online, ensuring accessibility, privacy and confidentiality for those in need during the current period of uncertainty.

Oppam was launched in Kerala in 2023 by Ebrahim Hawaz, Abdulla Kunhi and Mubashira with the objective of making mental health services more accessible to people who often struggle to find professional support in familiar languages.

The founders, who hail from Kasaragod, said the initiative was motivated by the growing need for culturally and linguistically accessible psychological care, particularly among expatriate populations.

According to them, many individuals hesitate to seek mental health support due to social stigma, lack of awareness, or the limited availability of therapy services in their native languages.

Positioned as a local language online therapy platform, Oppam aims to provide psychological support that is inclusive, approachable and accessible around the clock.

