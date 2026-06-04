Jagruti Rehabilitation Launches New Luxury Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Centre in Chennai

Over the last decade, Chennai has quietly emerged as one of South India’s more active cities for mental health awareness. Support groups have grown significantly. Now conversations that were once limited to families are happening more openly. And as that public attitude has shifted, there has been a steady rise in the demand for professional, structured care for addiction and mental health conditions.

Against this backdrop, Jagruti Rehabilitation has announced the opening of a new facility in the city, expanding its existing network of rehabilitation services into a market where the gap between the need for care and the availability of quality care has been visible for some time.

The new facility adds 100 beds to Chennai's mental healthcare infrastructure, expanding access to residential rehabilitation and psychiatric care for individuals requiring structured inpatient treatment.

Growing Demand for Mental Health and Addiction Care in Chennai

The numbers behind this expansion tell a simple story. In the last few years, urban centres in Tamil Nadu have reported increased reporting of substance use disorders, depression, anxiety and co-occurring psychiatric conditions. Psychiatrists and counsellors in the city say they are seeing more referrals, families coming forward earlier than they used to, and awareness campaigns run through schools, workplaces and community organisations have created a greater willingness to seek help.

What has not kept pace with that willingness is the availability of facilities equipped to meet it. Chennai has government-run de-addiction units and a handful of private psychiatric hospitals, but the middle ground, residential rehabilitation that combines clinical rigour with an environment conducive to longer-term recovery, has remained limited. Families looking for a rehabilitation centre in Chennai that offers both medical oversight and a structured therapeutic programme have often found the options narrower than the demand would suggest.

This is the gap Jagruti Rehabilitation aims to address. With more than 18 years of experience in psychiatric rehabilitation and addiction recovery, the organisation has operated facilities across India and brings with it a clinical model built around integrated care, which is the simultaneous treatment of addiction and mental health conditions rather than sequential treatment.