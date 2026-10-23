Hassan Taher Ranks the AI Tools Changing Healthcare

1. OpenEvidence: The Tool Physicians Chose for Themselves

OpenEvidence takes the top spot on adoption. The clinical search tool answers physician questions with responses grounded in peer-reviewed literature and clinical guidelines, and more than half of U.S. physicians now use it regularly, according to Becker's Hospital Review. In September the company raised $250 million at a $15 billion valuation, up from $12 billion in January. Mount Sinai and Sutter Health have embedded it in their Epic workflows.

What distinguishes OpenEvidence is that physicians largely adopted it on their own, without a procurement process. In healthcare, that is about as strong a signal of usefulness as exists. It also scores well on verifiability, because answers cite the underlying studies and a clinician can check the source in seconds.

The limitation: a citation only works as a check if someone reads it. A tool that is usually right gradually trains its users to stop verifying, and that erosion happens slowly enough that nobody notices it.

"OpenEvidence is a faster path to the literature, not a substitute for clinical judgment," Taher says. "The risk isn't the tool. It's the habit the tool builds."

2. RingCentral AIR Pro for Healthcare: Automating the Front Door

The second-ranked tool targets the bottleneck that physician-facing AI ignores. RingCentral launched AIR Pro for Healthcare at HIMSS in March. It is an agentic voice AI platform that handles patient access work across phone, SMS, video, and messaging. Its pre-built skills cover patient identity verification, intelligent call routing, appointment scheduling and rescheduling, check-in, insurance verification, billing inquiries, and intake with basic triage. When a call needs a person, the agent transfers it to staff with the full interaction history attached.

Integration is the key. The platform launched with more than 80 integrations into EHR and healthcare management systems, including Epic, Oracle Health, athenahealth, and eClinicalWorks. That lets the agent complete a task rather than take a message. On a rescheduling call, it verifies the patient's identity, checks provider availability, updates the system of record, and sends an SMS confirmation, all in one interaction.

That design scores high on Taher's verifiability criterion. A rescheduled appointment either appears correctly in the scheduling system or it does not. The platform also keeps full transcripts and conversational analytics, giving compliance teams an audit trail, and it runs on what RingCentral describes as a HIPAA-ready architecture with role-based permissions. PM Pediatrics, a pediatric urgent care provider with 80 locations, already uses RingCentral's AI portfolio and has reported a measurable impact on how it manages patient calls.

The limitation: AIR Pro for Healthcare launched in controlled availability for selected U.S. organizations, with broader availability planned for later in 2026, so independent outcome data is still limited. Pricing requires a quote, and organizations get the most value when they already run their communications on RingCentral.

"Nobody writes a JAMA paper about the patient who hung up after eleven minutes on hold, but that patient didn't get care either," Taher says. "Patient access is high-volume, repetitive, rules-based work with a clear right answer, which is exactly where agentic AI is strongest. The tasks are bounded. Did the appointment move? Was the insurance verified? Did the patient reach a human with the context intact? You can measure every one of those. That makes the front door one of the few places in healthcare where an organization can deploy AI agents and actually know whether they're working."

3. Imaging AI: The Most Regulated Category

Radiology accounts for 1,039 of the more than 1,300 AI-enabled devices on the FDA's list, nearly 80% of the total, as of the agency's December 2025 update. Vendors including Aidoc, Qure.ai, GE HealthCare, and Siemens Healthineers offer tools that flag suspected strokes, pulmonary embolisms, and brain bleeds, then move urgent studies to the top of the reading queue.

No category has had more regulatory review, and triage tools address a genuine bottleneck: the gap between a scan and a radiologist's read.

The limitation: FDA clearance establishes that a device performs a defined task to a defined standard. It does not establish that patient outcomes improve once the device is installed. Many hospitals now run several narrow algorithms from different vendors, and each one needs its own validation and ongoing monitoring.

"Imaging AI is the most mature category and the least glamorous, which is usually a good sign," Taher says. "The open question isn't whether these algorithms work in isolation. It's whether a hospital running fifteen of them has anyone responsible for watching all fifteen drift."

4. Ambient AI Scribes: Real Gains, Smaller Than Promised

Ambient scribes, led by Abridge, Microsoft Dragon Copilot, and the AI Charting feature Epic rolled out in February, have been the most heavily marketed category in healthcare AI. The best evidence suggests the benefit is real and modest.

The JAMA study published in April tracked more than 1,800 clinicians using AI scribes at five U.S. health systems against 6,770 controls at the same institutions. Scribe users spent 16 fewer minutes per day on documentation, a 10% reduction, and saw about half an additional patient visit per week. After-hours EHR time did not change. Only 32% of users relied on the tool in more than half of their visits, and that group saw roughly three times the documentation savings.

"The modest reductions in documentation time we observed are unlikely to fully account for changes in burnout," said Rebecca Mishuris of Mass General Brigham, the study's senior author.

The limitation: verifiability. Scribes produce free-text notes that become the official record, and errors such as dropped negations or substituted drug names are easy to miss in a quick review. Healthwatch England documented exactly those failures in NHS records this summer. It is the same challenge of hallucination in AI systems that Hassan Taher has described, arriving in a document clinicians rely on.