5 Common Health Conditions That Affect Veterans

After years of service in the military, Navy, Marine Corps, or National Guard, many individuals develop health conditions. Most times, these illnesses are side effects of strenuous activities, psychological stress, and combat. Other contributing factors include exposure to unsafe environments and harmful substances.

Sometimes illnesses manifest immediately, but not always. In some cases, delayed symptoms emerge after a long period. Some illnesses are curable while others aren’t, so learning about them can help you assess the risks. Read on to discover five of the most common illnesses veterans experience.

Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs)

During service, veterans are often deployed to combat zones. Serving on the front lines or engaging in field operations puts them near explosions. The blast waves from landmines, grenades, bombs, or other explosive devices can cause forceful movement in the brain.