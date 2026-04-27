Sonam Wangchuk Calls For High-Level Dialogue With Home Minister Amit Shah Ahead of Scheduled Meeting Between Centre and Ladakh Next Month

Key Points:
The Union Government will hold talks with Ladakh on May 22, 2026, to discuss demands for Sixth Schedule inclusion. LG Vinai Kumar Saxena said the meeting aims to ensure constructive dialogue and address people’s aspirations.
The meeting comes ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s April 30 visit to Ladakh for a key event. Activist Sonam Wangchuk has urged dialogue with LAB and KDA, raising pending demands.
Ladakh’s demand for statehood and constitutional safeguards has intensified since 2019 Union Territory status without a legislature. LAB also seeks withdrawal of cases from the 2025 protest and accountability for alleged police action.
The Union Government is going to hold talks with Ladakh on May 22, 2026, regarding the demands of the people of Ladakh for inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. On Sunday, April 26, 2026, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, announced that a meeting will be held between a delegation from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the sub-committee for Ladakh for political dialogue.
In a post on X (April 26, 2026), LG Saxena informed the same, stating: “This will carry forward the process of constructive democratic dialogue with key stakeholders of Ladakh and pave the way for an enduring solution to meet the aspirations of the people of Ladakh.”
See Also: Need To Revisit Stringent Laws Such As The NSA, Says Sonam Wangchuk After His 170 Days Detention, Shows Willingness To Cooperate With The State For A Win-Win Outcome
The scheduled meeting comes three weeks after Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit the UT. HM Shah will arrive in Ladakh on April 30, 2026, for a two-day visit. He is going to address the opening ceremony of the Sacred Exposition of the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha, which is going to take place from May 1, 2026, to May 14, 2026.
Ahead of HM Shah’s visit, climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has requested a meeting between the key stakeholders of Ladakh, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), and HM Shah. On April 26, 2026, the LAB held a meeting following which they addressed a press conference. The members called for specific demands to be fulfilled, approaching the mutual constructive dialogue called for by the government in good spirits.
The sub-committee for Ladakh is part of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) that comprises the LAB and the KDA. The HPC is chaired by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. The scheduled talks come approximately two months after Sonam Wangchuk was released from Jodhpur Central Jail on March 14, 2026. He had been detained under the National Security Act (NSA), but his detention was revoked the same day ahead of a Supreme Court hearing regarding his case.
The LAB has demanded the unconditional withdrawal of cases against 83 people who were arrested after the September 24, 2025, incident. On that date, a protest was held in Leh, Ladakh, where violence broke out, following which Sonam Wangchuk was arrested and detained under the NSA. The LAB argues that most of the 83 arrested individuals were innocent and wrongly detained, pointing out that many were members of religious organizations who had gone to stop the violence.
Furthermore, the members have called for compensation for the families of the four individuals who died and the 80 who were severely injured in indiscriminate police shootings, which they state were carried out without proper firing orders.
See Also: Centre Revokes Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention, Reiterates Commitment to Constitutional Safeguards for Ladakh Amid Ongoing Supreme Court Case
The upcoming dialogue represents the latest development in a prolonged struggle for autonomy that intensified after Ladakh was designated a Union Territory without a legislature in 2019. The core grievances of the Ladakhi people, spearheaded by the LAB and KDA, revolve around the demand for full statehood, constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule to protect their fragile environment and tribal identity, and greater political representation.
The government’s decision to resume sub-committee discussions and the recent revoking of NSA charges against figures like Wangchuk indicate a renewed effort to find a democratic, enduring resolution to the region's pressing demands.
(Rh)
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