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THE NEWSPAPER NOTICE that circulated after the death of Lalitha Krishnamurthy in Mumbai has moved thousands of people because it appears to reveal a painful gap: a woman died, and neighbours were seeking relatives to inform. NewsGram reported the appeal on November 20, following accounts that she died on November 13. The natural response is sadness. But sadness alone will do little for older people who are alive today, living independently, and unsure whom they could call when an ordinary problem becomes urgent. Our cities need a plan that works before an obituary is shared.
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There is an important restraint at the start of that conversation. A viral notice does not give outsiders permission to write a family's private history. We cannot establish from public coverage why contact with relatives was difficult, what relationship Lalitha had with her daughters, or how she experienced her later years. Nor should living alone automatically be described as a failure. Many older people choose independence and maintain strong friendships or community ties. The people who helped after her death deserve recognition, but the woman's life must not become a convenient accusation against relatives we do not know.
The better question is not whether every older parent ought to live with adult children. It is whether a person who lives separately can be confident that someone will notice an emergency, respect a decision, and know how to help. Independence and connection are not opposites. In fact, an unwanted intervention can make a person less willing to ask for help. The goal should be practical reassurance, offered with consent, rather than a neighbourhood system of surveillance disguised as concern.
Consider an ordinary apartment building in Mumbai, Pune or Bengaluru. Residents know which doors open in the morning and which balconies have plants, but not necessarily whom to call if a neighbour has fallen ill. A building association might organise a festival, discuss maintenance and circulate a security notice while having no simple way for a willing older resident to identify an emergency contact. This is an illustrative situation, not a report about the building in Lalitha's story. It shows how easily the most consequential omission can be mundane.
A useful first reform would be a voluntary emergency-contact arrangement. Residents who wish to take part could provide one preferred contact and a second backup, specify the circumstances in which those contacts may be approached and update the information once or twice a year. The information should be kept by a limited number of designated people, not posted on a notice board or exposed in an unprotected WhatsApp group. No one should have to disclose medical diagnoses or family disputes to participate. A person who declines must still receive the same ordinary respect from neighbours.
A second reform is a small, consent-based check-in arrangement. Two neighbours might agree to exchange a quick message every few days or to knock if a routine call is missed. That agreement should explain what happens if there is no reply and when to seek immediate medical assistance. It should not become an excuse to enter someone's home, monitor visitors or gossip about personal habits. A gentle system works because the person receiving care has helped design it, and the person offering care knows the limits of the promise.
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There is also a public-service route that more households should know about. India's Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment describes ELDERLINE, the National Helpline for Senior Citizens, at 14567. Official information says it provides guidance, emotional support and assistance with concerns faced by older people. The helpline is not a substitute for emergency medical response. But its existence matters: a neighbour who does not know where to start should not have to improvise every step. Building associations, housing societies, libraries and faith communities can include accurate information about the service in materials that people can actually find.
Availability is only half the issue. A number printed on a poster may mean little to an older person with difficulty hearing, a person who reads a different language, or someone who fears that calling will lead to unwanted interference. Community groups can offer help with using a service while preserving the person's choice about what information to share. Municipal offices and helplines should welcome feedback about missed calls, language barriers and referral failures. A service is dependable when the person seeking help can understand the next step, not merely when the government can show that the service exists.
Some of the most difficult situations will involve adults who have family relationships strained by distance, conflict or long silence. Neighbours are not entitled to demand a reconciliation or to shame someone into disclosing family matters. A trusted contact might be a friend, cousin, former colleague or neighbour. What matters for emergency planning is that the older person can choose someone who is willing and able to respond. The law may create particular responsibilities in particular cases, but a residential committee should not pretend to settle those questions by public vote.
For those of us shaped by Christian faith, the parable of the Good Samaritan in Luke 10 teaches something helpful even in a religiously diverse city. Jesus' story does not begin with a demand that the injured traveller prove kinship, explain his personal history, or agree to become part of the helper's community. Someone sees a need, acts, and makes provision for continuing care. That is a Christian reason to serve; it is not a reason to impose a Christian identity on neighbours. In shared public life, different faiths and convictions can cooperate to protect the same dignity.
The practical lesson is that rescue and relationship require different kinds of preparation. In an emergency, someone may need to call trained responders, facilitate access, or help contact a chosen person. On an ordinary Tuesday, the useful act may be bringing a repair notice to an older neighbour who missed it or asking whether they would like help navigating a form. We should resist making care dramatic. The most valuable form of attention is often quiet, repeatable and free from any expectation of public praise.
This cannot be assigned entirely to neighbours. Resident welfare associations and housing-society managers need clear boundaries, while municipal officials should make accessible referral routes available. Community organisations may provide volunteers, but they should know when to hand over to professionals. Hospitals and support services should explain to families or designated contacts what is permitted under privacy rules. Each institution should do the part it is competent and authorised to perform. A chain of goodwill without a clear handoff is fragile precisely when somebody is most vulnerable.
Social media has one legitimate role in this story. A carefully verified appeal may help locate family members, direct people to accurate assistance, or raise awareness of a systemic gap. But sharing a person's image or personal details can also spread speculation long after a need has been resolved. Those who circulate such notices should check the source, protect sensitive details and remove or correct outdated information when appropriate. Online compassion should not require surrendering someone's privacy in order to become visible.
The next step is practical and modest. This month, every willing housing association or neighbourhood group could ask residents whether they want a voluntary emergency-contact option, identify a trained point of contact, and publish a simple list of verified local support numbers, including Elderline 14567. Make sure the arrangement has consent, privacy rules and a clear path for emergencies. Review it after thirty days by asking whether residents understood and trusted it. A viral notice may make a whole country stop scrolling. A functioning plan may allow one person to continue living with dignity without ever becoming a headline.
Douglas Vandergraph is a Christian writer and a Bible teacher.
(Views are personal)
[AR]