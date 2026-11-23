Consider an ordinary apartment building in Mumbai, Pune or Bengaluru. Residents know which doors open in the morning and which balconies have plants, but not necessarily whom to call if a neighbour has fallen ill. A building association might organise a festival, discuss maintenance and circulate a security notice while having no simple way for a willing older resident to identify an emergency contact. This is an illustrative situation, not a report about the building in Lalitha's story. It shows how easily the most consequential omission can be mundane.

A useful first reform would be a voluntary emergency-contact arrangement. Residents who wish to take part could provide one preferred contact and a second backup, specify the circumstances in which those contacts may be approached and update the information once or twice a year. The information should be kept by a limited number of designated people, not posted on a notice board or exposed in an unprotected WhatsApp group. No one should have to disclose medical diagnoses or family disputes to participate. A person who declines must still receive the same ordinary respect from neighbours.

A second reform is a small, consent-based check-in arrangement. Two neighbours might agree to exchange a quick message every few days or to knock if a routine call is missed. That agreement should explain what happens if there is no reply and when to seek immediate medical assistance. It should not become an excuse to enter someone's home, monitor visitors or gossip about personal habits. A gentle system works because the person receiving care has helped design it, and the person offering care knows the limits of the promise.

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There is also a public-service route that more households should know about. India's Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment describes ELDERLINE, the National Helpline for Senior Citizens, at 14567. Official information says it provides guidance, emotional support and assistance with concerns faced by older people. The helpline is not a substitute for emergency medical response. But its existence matters: a neighbour who does not know where to start should not have to improvise every step. Building associations, housing societies, libraries and faith communities can include accurate information about the service in materials that people can actually find.

Availability is only half the issue. A number printed on a poster may mean little to an older person with difficulty hearing, a person who reads a different language, or someone who fears that calling will lead to unwanted interference. Community groups can offer help with using a service while preserving the person's choice about what information to share. Municipal offices and helplines should welcome feedback about missed calls, language barriers and referral failures. A service is dependable when the person seeking help can understand the next step, not merely when the government can show that the service exists.