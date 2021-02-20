Saturday, February 20, 2021
Higher Consumption Of Refined Grains Linked To Major CVD Problems

Refined grains included goods made with refined flour, including white bread, pasta/noodles, breakfast cereals

refined grains
Increased consumption of refined grains is risky. Pixabay

Consuming a high number of refined grains — such as croissants and white bread — is associated with a higher risk of major cardiovascular disease, stroke, and death, a new study suggests. The study found that having more than seven servings of refined grains per day was associated with a 27 percent greater risk for early death, 33 percent greater risk for heart disease, and 47 percent greater risk for stroke.

“This study re-affirms previous work indicating a healthy diet includes limiting overly processed and refined foods,” said researcher Scott Lear from the Simon Fraser University in Canada.

For the study, published in The British Journal, the team examined diets from diverse populations, which involved 137,130 participants from low, middle, and high-income countries for 16 years.

Grains were categorized into three groups grains, whole grains, and white rice. Refined grains included goods made with refined (e.g. white) flour, including white bread, pasta/noodles, breakfast cereals, crackers, and bakery products/desserts containing refined grains.

Whole grains included whole grain flours (e.g. buckwheat) and intact or cracked whole grains (eg. steel-cut oats). No significant adverse health effects were found with consuming whole grains or white rice, the team said. The study suggests eating whole-grain foods like brown rice and barley and having fewer cereal grains and refined wheat products. Reducing one’s overall consumption of refined grains and having better quality carbohydrates is essential for optimal health outcomes, according to the team. (IANS)

