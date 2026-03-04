Himachal Farmers Turn to Natural Farming Amid Climate Stress

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: In Himachal Pradesh’s fragile mountainous terrain, changing weather patterns, erratic rainfall, rising crop diseases and increasing production risks are no longer occasional disruptions. For many farmers, they have become part of everyday experience.

But Suresh Thakur, who cultivates six bighas in Pahal Panchayat of Shimla district, said these fluctuations do not worry him as much as they once did.

“I started natural farming eight years ago… because of which even though we have not received a drop of rain for the last four months, I am free from worry,” Thakur told 101Reporters. “It took time to gain confidence in the new methodology… but now even if there is damage, I feel it will be limited since my input costs are lower and my crops are better able to withstand weather fluctuations.”

Pointing to his field, he said, “The soil is now soft, crops are less prone to disease, and I am getting good yields even in drought and excess rainfall.”

Thakur attributes this resilience largely to achhadan or, mulching, or keeping the soil covered with crop residue, dry grass or leaves. During dry spells, the mulch layer reduces evaporation and helps retain soil moisture. When rainfall is intense, it cushions the impact of raindrops and slows surface runoff, preventing soil erosion. Combined with mixed cropping of vegetables, cereals and pulses using indigenous seeds, he says the system spreads risk across crops.

Since shifting to natural farming, Thakur’s input costs have fallen from Rs 45,000 to Rs 5,500. His income, he said, has increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh.

Natural farming is emerging in Himachal Pradesh as one approach to adapting agriculture to climate stress.

The lines between natural farming and organic farming may seem blurred, however there are some distinctions. Dr. Manoj Gupta, Professor of Agricultural Economics at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur, said, “While both avoid chemical fertilizers, in natural farming, the farmer makes all the formulations using cow dung and urine on his own farm at minimal cost, whereas in organic farming, his dependence on the market does not end completely.” He further added that natural farming is a better version of organic farming.

The central principle is that soil is a living system. Microorganisms, earthworms and organic matter present in the soil are believed to provide nutrition and protection to crops when not disrupted by chemical inputs.

According to the Himachal Pradesh Department of Agriculture, the state has 9.97 lakh farmers, of whom 2.23 lakh (22.37%) are practising natural farming on 38,456 hectares.

In the plains of Una district, farmer Joginder Pal described a different climate challenge.

“I live in the plains, and waterlogging during the rainy season is common,” he said. “Last year, during the rains, everyone’s fields were flooded. Due to high humidity, the surrounding farmers’ maize crops were almost completely destroyed, but I did not suffer as much damage.”

Joginder said that natural farming improves soil porosity, allowing water to seep into the ground rather than stagnate on the surface. Mulching protects roots and reduces soil compaction. He said neighbouring farmers reported losses of up to 90% in their maize crop during flooding, while more than half of his crop remained intact. Losses in one crop were partly offset by mixed crops grown alongside.