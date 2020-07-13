Monday, July 13, 2020
Hindu Gods to Worship According to Your Rashi

Know everything about which God you should worshsip

God you should worship according to your Rashi.
Find out more about which God you should worship according to your Rashi. Pixabay
There are many Gods and Goddesses in Hindu Dharma. If you’re confused, which God should you worship and why, then here are answers to some of your queries.

One should worship according to their Rashi or Horoscope Sign. Find out more about which God you should worship:

Mesha Rashi – Aries

Mars or Mangal is the lord planet or Swami Graha of Mesha Rashi or Aries.

As a result, Sun or Surya Dev is considered as exalted or high-ranking on Aries. Worshiping Surya Dev everyday will have a good effect on all sides of our life.

A fruitful method of worshipping is prayer and Jal Arpan. Hanuman, Rudra, Kartikeya (Subrahmanya) and Narasimha are also ruling Gods for Aries.

God you should worship according to your Rashi.
Mars is the lord planet of Aries. Wikimedia Commons

 

Vrisha Rashi – Taurus

The Swami Graha of Taurus or Vrisha Rashi is Venus or Shukra.

Hence, Moon or Chandra Dev is considered as high-ranking or uchcha on Vrisha Rashi.

Ganesha, Laxmi, Tara and Saraswati must be worshipped every day.

God you should worship according to your Rashi.
The Swami Graha of Taurus or Vrisha Rashi is Venus or Shukra. Wikimedia Commons

Mithun Rashi – Gemini

The lord planet of Mithuna Rashi or Gemini is Mercury or Budh.

Rahu is considered as exalted and Ketu are considered as debilitated or neech on Gemini.

Lord Sri Venkateswara should be worshipped for benefits in life. Other than Lord Sri Venkateswara, Vishnu, Narayana, and Buddha should also be worshipped.

God you should worship according to your Rashi.
Rahu is considered as exalted on Gemini. Wikimedia Commons

Karkata – Cancer

Moon or Chandra is the lord planet or Swami Graha of Karkata Rash.

Jupiter or Guru is considered as high-ranking or uchcha on Karkata.

Their ruling God and Goddess are Krishna, Gauri, Lalita and Saraswati.

Gauri is believed to be the wife of Lord Shiva. It means those born under this Raashi should worship and offer their prayers to these Gods, as mentioned by VedicFeed in an article.

God you should worship according to your Rashi.
Moon is the lord planet of Cancer. Wikimedia Commons

Simha – Leo

The Swami Graha of or Leo is Sun or Surya.

No planet or graha is considered as uchcha on Simha Rashi.

Lord Shiva and Rama are regarded to be their ruling Gods.

On Monday and Saturday, Lord Shiva should be worshipped. Whereas, Lord Rama should be worshipped every Sunday.

God you should worship according to your Rashi.
The Swami Graha of or Leo is Sun. Pixabay

Kanya – Virgo

The lord planet of Kanya Rashi or Virgo is Mercury\Budh.

Mercury itself is considered as exalted on Kanya Rashi.

Their rulings Gods are Vishnu, Narayana, and Buddha and should be worshipped regularly.

God you should worship according to your Rashi.
The lord planet of Kanya Rashi or Virgo is Mercury. Wikimedia Commons

Tula – Libra

Venus or Shukra is the lord planet or Swami Graha of Tula Rashi or Libra.

Saturn or Shani is considered as high-ranking or uchcha on Libra.

The ruling Goddesses are Sri Mahalakshmi, Parvati and Maa Kali. All those born under this Rashi should offer their prayers to these Goddesses for their personal benefits.

God you should worship according to your Rashi.
Saturn s considered as high-ranking on Libra. Wikimedia Commons

 

Vrischika – Scorpio

The lord planet of Vrishchika Rashi or Scorpio is Mars or Mangal.

No planet is considered as exalted or uchcha on Vrischika Rashi.

Their ruling Gods are Lord Hanuman, Rudra, Kartikeya (Subrahmanya), Narasimha and Ganesha.

God you should worship according to your Rashi.
No planet is considered as uchcha on Scorpio. Wikimedia Commons

 

Dhanush – Sagittarius

The lord planet or Swami Graha of Dhanusha Rashi is Jupiter or Guru.

Ketu is considered as high-ranking or uchcha on Sagittarius.

Their ruling God is Sri Dakshina Murthy, the other aspect of Lord Siva known to be the teacher of knowledge and wisdom.

Hayagreeva, Vishnu, Parameswara and Dattatreya are also their ruling gods.

People must offer their prayers to all these Gods, especially Lord Brihaspati, the guru of gods to have a good effect in their respective lives.

God you should worship according to your Rashi.
The lord planet or Swami Graha of Sagittarius is Jupiter. Wikimedia Commons

 

Makara – Capricorn

The lord planet or Swami Graha of Makara Rashi or Capricorn is Saturn or Shani.

Mars or Mangal is considered as uchcha on Makar Rashi.

Vishnu and Brahma are their ruling Gods. Capricorn people should worship these Gods.

God you should worship according to your Rashi.
Capricorn people should worship Vishnu and Brahma. Wikimedia Commons

Kumbha – Aquarius

Saturn or Shani is the lord planet or Swami Graha of Kumbha Rashi.

No planet or graha is considered as exalted or uchcha on Kumbh Rashi.

One should take a fast on Saturday in the name of Shani Dev.

Devotees observing the fast usually visit Shani shrines and offer black-coloured items like sesame oil, black clothes, and black grams.

God you should worship according to your Rashi.
Saturn is the lord planet of  Aquarius. Wikimedia Commons

Meena – Pisces

Jupiter or Guru is the lord planet or Swami Graha of Meena Rashi or Pisces.

Durga, Radha, and Sita are the ruling Goddesses.

Devotees should listen to Durga Aarti and worship, pray and adore these Goddesses.

God you should worship according to your Rashi.
Durga, Radha, and Sita are the ruling Goddesses of Pisces. Wikimedia Commons

Hindus seeking material wealth and happiness fast to honour these Goddesses, eating only a single meal after sunset.

