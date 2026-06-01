Who is India’s New Chief of Defence Staff, NS Raja Subramani? Here Are Five Facts About Him

1. General NS Raja Subramani, the newest appointee to the position, is the third Army officer to become the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India, succeeding General Bipin Rawat (2020–2021) and General Anil Chauhan (2022–2026).

2. General Subramani has been bestowed with various military honours, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Sena Medal (SM), and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM). In a career spanning over four decades, General Subramani served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army’s Central Command from March 2023 to June 2024.

3. He has also been serving as the Military Adviser to the National Security Council Secretariat since September 2025. Long before becoming India’s third CDS, he joined the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles in 1985, after which he served in various roles and divisions. He was also promoted to the rank of Brigadier during his tenure as commander of the 168 Infantry Brigade in the Samba region of Jammu and Kashmir.

4. He was promoted to higher ranks, including Major General and Lieutenant General, by 2020, after which he succeeded Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army’s Central Command.

5. On May 31, 2026, General Subramani was appointed as India’s next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) at the age of 60. Alongside the appointment of India’s next CDS, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan was appointed as India’s next Chief of the Naval Staff.

The Chief of Defence Staff serves as the highest-ranking military officer who is responsible for ensuring that the triad forces—the Army, Navy, and Air Force work together in coordination. As per the official norms stated by the Ministry of Defence in 2019, a CDS official must be appointed under the following criteria.

The heads of the triad forces could serve as the Chief of Defence Staff only if they had completed their three-year term. They are usually appointed at the age of 62, and their tenure continues until the age of 65. According to the 2022 rules, both active and retired military officers can be appointed as CDS.

[VS]

Suggested Reading: