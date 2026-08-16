Is Roman Emperor Hadrian Father of the Name Palestine? How the Anti-Jewish Sentiment Led to the Official Renaming of the Land Known as Judea

LONG BEFORE the Israel-Palestine conflict, the history of the land now known as “Palestine” is marked by another conflict. There are records of the origins of the name being used in different forms by Greek historians and Roman rulers before the land was officially rechristened.

The story of the disputed land is the story of a region historically associated with Jewish people and how it came to be called Palestine. In the historical records, it is difficult to give credit behind the name to one person. Nonetheless, Roman Emperor Hadrian’s decision to change the name began the biggest ripple effect in history. Maybe that is the reason some commentators even call Hadrian the father of the name “Palestine,” while others argue that the name predates the Roman period, giving a much more complex picture.

Before the Roman Empire: Early Mentions of Philistines and “Palestine”

One of the earliest roots associated with the name is linked to the Philistines, the ancient people who settled along the southern coasts of the region around the 12th century BC. The early civilization established important settlements including Gaza, Ashkelon, and Ashdod. They also became well known through their conflicts with the Israelites, which were recorded in biblical and historical traditions as well.

Another origin name, as noted by historians, comes from the ancient inscriptions from the 8th and 7th centuries BC. Assyrians used a term resembling “Palashtu,” while Egyptian inscriptions had already recorded related forms centuries earlier. The Greek historian Herodotus, often called the “Father of History,” used the term “Palaistine” in his writings. However, his use of the term described the region extending between the eastern Mediterranean and Egypt, referring to a much larger geographical area than the territory traditionally associated with the Philistines or modern day Palestine.

Greek writers and geographers helped popularize the term further and it eventually became part of the vocabulary used to describe the region. These are some of the major reasons why historians argue that the history of the word “Palestine” cannot simply be reduced to the Romans as all of these records predate the empire.

See Also:

Judea, Jewish History and the Roman Renaming into Syria Palestina