“If God Wanted More Jews, He Would Have Created More Jews”, Says Rabbi Manis Friedman Emphasising That One Does Not Need To Be Jewish To Serve God

Key Points:
Prophet Abraham is the founder of three major monotheistic religions- Judaism, Christianity and Islam. While Christianity and Islam relied heavily to propagate their teachings and encourage conversions in human history, Judaism discourages conversion.
Rabbi Manis Friedman, a Jewish scholar and priest says that one need not be Jewish in order to serve God. He says that everybody can attain salvation and achieve peace by following their own religions and serving God in their own way.
Rabbi Friedman emphasises that when Judaism discourages conversion, it doesn’t mean that they are elite or special, it just means that one need not be Jewish necessarily to follow God and his path.
The world’s three major Abrahamic religions, Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, all trace their spiritual lineage back to the biblical patriarch Abraham. While they share a belief in one God, their foundational texts and practices differ. For Judaism, the central holy text is the Torah (the first five books of the Hebrew Bible), which, along with the broader Tanakh and the Talmud, outlines the laws, history, and spiritual guide for the Jewish people.
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One of the most distinctive aspects of Judaism is that it does not actively encourage conversion. This sets it apart from other Abrahamic religions like Christianity and Islam, which have historically placed importance on spreading their faith. According to Jewish scholars, in Judaism, the belief is not that one must be Jewish to serve God or lead a righteous life. Instead, it recognises that different people can have different paths to spirituality. Conversion is possible, but it is neither promoted nor seen as necessary for salvation or divine acceptance.
Rabbi Manis Friedman, a prominent rabbi, author, and Jewish scholar, frequently speaks on these theological distinctions. Known for his accessible teachings on Jewish philosophy, Rabbi Friedman offers a clear perspective on why proselytizing is absent from Jewish practice.
He speaks on the topic: “Why Don't Jews Try To Convert People?”, in a video featured on YouTube channel “J-TV: The Global Jewish Channel”, which produces videos related to Jewish wisdom and current affairs. The aforementioned video was published on June 11, 2023.
Addressing the topic, Rabbi Friedman explains, "There’s no belief that if you're not Jewish, you’re not serving God properly." He notes that the Jewish path is specifically designed for Jewish people. "If you’re not Jewish, God created you that way, and needs you to serve that way... If God wanted more Jews, he would have created more Jews."
According to Friedman, the diverse "nations of the world" are essential to elevating the Earth. Serving God, he argues, is deeply practical. It means partnering with the Creator to perfect the world and make it more livable. "You invented the electric toothbrush, you made life a little easier for people, you’re serving God," Friedman says. Whether you are inventing new technologies or working productively in a shipping department, any helpful and productive act improves God's creation, he added.
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Ultimately, the Jewish perspective embraces the idea that the world requires a diversity of people, each with their own unique role, according to Rabbi Friedman. He emphasises that you do not need to share the same religious label to do good in the world; simply by contributing to society and making life better for others, anyone can meaningfully serve the Creator.
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