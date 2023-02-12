Pamela Anderson wanted to be a nun

Actress Pamela Anderson has revealed that her childhood dream job was to be a nun before she found Playboy fame.

The star has opened up about where she thought her life would go before she got the call to be a Playmate at the Playboy mansion, reports mirror.co.uk.

The 55-year-old shared how she thought she would become a nun or a librarian before she got the opportunity to be a model.

She talked about how she would visit the library every day when she was younger but she doesn't know "what happened" for her to eventually work for Playboy.

In a Q&A session, Pamela spoke about where she'd be if she didn't become famous.