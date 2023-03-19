Willem Dafoe may return as Green Goblin in 'Spider-Man' universe

Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe has expressed his willingness to return to the Spider-Man multiverse again if the right opportunity arises.



The actor is known for his iconic villain role as Norman Osborne with alter ego Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's 2000s Spider-Man trilogy and beyond, reports Deadline.



He said as much in a recent interview with Inverse, telling the outlet he'd gladly reprise the part, "if everything was right."



"I mean, that's a great role," opined Dafoe. "I liked the fact that it's a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times (were) very different experiences, but I had a good time on both."



As per Deadline, Dafoe's Spidey character Osborne is a scientist holding the post of CEO at Oscorp who goes mad in Raimi's 2002 trilogy opener 'Spider-Man', coming after the web-slinging superhero of the same name played by Tobey Maguire, after an experiment with strength enhancement goes awry, despite the fact that Spidey is, in his day-to-day life, Peter Parker, the best friend of his own son, Harry (James Franco).