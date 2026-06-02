100 Years Ago, Marilyn Monroe Was Born — and Hollywood Changed Forever

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HOLLYWOOD is remembered for the many stars who helped build the industry into what it is today. Among the thousands of stars, one name has never faded: American actress and model Marilyn Monroe. The star who shaped fashion and cinema became the world's most iconic sex symbol, and remains one even today, more than 60 years after her death.
On June 1, 2026, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Hollywood's beloved star Marilyn Monroe, thousands of people dressed up in one of her most iconic looks in downtown Palm Springs, California, on May 31, 2026. Wearing platinum-blonde wigs and white dresses, the lookalikes paid tribute to a scene from The Seven Year Itch (1955), in which Monroe stands above a windy Manhattan subway grate. The image is widely regarded as one of the most iconic photographs in Hollywood history.
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From being one of the most photographed people on the planet to defining fashion itself, Marilyn Monroe remains a household name a century after her birth. However, behind all the glamour, she was also Norma Jeane Mortenson, a woman who lived a difficult life away from the flashes of cameras and the spotlight. She was found dead at her home in Los Angeles on August 5, 1962, at the age of 36.
Norma Jeane was born in Los Angeles and spent much of her childhood moving between various foster homes. At the age of 16, she married her first husband, James Dougherty. During World War II, she began modelling and soon realized that the camera loved her more than anything else. It was at this moment that Norma Jeane permanently etched her name into Hollywood history, becoming one of the most iconic stars of all time.
At the age of 20, she signed a contract with 20th Century Fox Studios, where she was given the name Marilyn Monroe.
Some of her career-defining films included Niagara (1953), Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953), and How to Marry a Millionaire (1953). Monroe played the 'dumb blonde' persona so convincingly in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes that it became one of her most iconic roles. A year later, she married her second husband, Joe DiMaggio, who was a popular sports star at the time. However, their marriage did not last long. Moving from one highly publicized marriage to another, Monroe married her friend and playwright Arthur Miller, in 1956. The couple later divorced in 1961.
Her love for children was widely known. She was married to Miller when she became pregnant several times. However, reports suggest that her pregnancies ended in miscarriages, and her dream of becoming a mother was never fulfilled.
Among the plethora of stories remembered about Monroe, one of the most striking was when she met Queen Elizabeth on October 29, 1959. At the time, she was filming The Prince and the Showgirl in England, where she crossed paths with British royalty. One of the most memorable Monroe moments was when her dress reportedly broke royal protocol. The Niagara actress was wearing a low-cut gown with straps, contrary to the protocol instructing women not to wear dresses that revealed cleavage in the presence of Her Royal Highness.
The Queen was wearing a black gown and a diamond-and-emerald tiara. According to author Michele Morgan's book When Marilyn Met the Queen, the late Queen gave Monroe a 'brief look up and down.'
Marilyn Monroe sang 'Happy Birthday' to President John F. Kennedy in 1962 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Several rumours circulated at the time linking Monroe to JFK and alleging that the two had an affair. Reports also speculated that Monroe was involved in relationships with both John Kennedy and his brother, Bobby Kennedy.
Just months after Monroe's birthday tribute to JFK, she was found dead in her home. She was 36 when she died from a barbiturate overdose. Her death was ruled a suicide, but over the years, several conspiracy theories have emerged, raising questions about whether Marilyn Monroe's untimely death was truly a suicide. Decades later, Monroe is still remembered for her movies, her fashion, and her charisma. A century after her birth, Norma Jeane has become a timeless legacy, reminding Hollywood of its beloved blonde icon.