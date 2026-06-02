100 Years Ago, Marilyn Monroe Was Born — and Hollywood Changed Forever

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From being one of the most photographed people on the planet to defining fashion itself, Marilyn Monroe remains a household name a century after her birth. However, behind all the glamour, she was also Norma Jeane Mortenson, a woman who lived a difficult life away from the flashes of cameras and the spotlight. She was found dead at her home in Los Angeles on August 5, 1962, at the age of 36.

Norma Jeane was born in Los Angeles and spent much of her childhood moving between various foster homes. At the age of 16, she married her first husband, James Dougherty. During World War II, she began modelling and soon realized that the camera loved her more than anything else. It was at this moment that Norma Jeane permanently etched her name into Hollywood history, becoming one of the most iconic stars of all time.

At the age of 20, she signed a contract with 20th Century Fox Studios, where she was given the name Marilyn Monroe.



Marilyn Monroe's Career and her Tragic Marriages

Some of her career-defining films included Niagara (1953), Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953), and How to Marry a Millionaire (1953). Monroe played the 'dumb blonde' persona so convincingly in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes that it became one of her most iconic roles. A year later, she married her second husband, Joe DiMaggio, who was a popular sports star at the time. However, their marriage did not last long. Moving from one highly publicized marriage to another, Monroe married her friend and playwright Arthur Miller, in 1956. The couple later divorced in 1961.

Her love for children was widely known. She was married to Miller when she became pregnant several times. However, reports suggest that her pregnancies ended in miscarriages, and her dream of becoming a mother was never fulfilled.

When Marilyn Met Elizabeth