Hugh Jackman Plays Robin Hood as Wicked – it’s a Badly Timed Take on the Hero of the Poor

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This is the very source that inspired director Michael Sarnoski’s 2026 vision.

Yet Bower also admits that some of Robin’s exploits are commendable. In the very next sentence, he paraphrases a circulating tale where Robin is attacked by a viscount, while diligently holding a Mass in his forest hideout. Despite the danger, and the pleas of his men to flee, his spiritual strength ensures he is the victor.

This Robin is the one most visible in the later Middle Ages: not a violent bandit, but a star of action adventure stories that upheld the sanctity of the church and emphasised community values.

Robin Hood as medieval superhero

The most common way everyday people engaged with the Robin Hood tradition was through play-games – a mix of costumed roleplays with genuine sporting competitions – which were held in spring and summer. Evidence for these community performances date to the mid 1420s, where players in Exeter were paid 20 pence for playing a Robin Hood game for the mayor.

Men would dress as Robin Hood and Little John and raise funds for community projects. These appearances were essentially the equivalent of superheroes at shopping malls today, but Robin’s presence in medieval communities was not just about fun: it signalled things in the community needed fixing. Whether a church needing repairs, or a social rent needing to be reconciled, if Robin Hood was in your town, he was there to help.

Those who refused to serve the community became Robin’s enemies. In the literary tradition, this is the Sheriff of Nottingham and the greedy bishops of the church. Robin was not strictly anti-authority, but anti-corrupt authority.

He was staunchly loyal to the king, but challenged corrupt civic officials. He observed Mass three times a day, but harassed the greedy clerics of the church. This reflected Robin’s fundraising role, encouraging all to do their part and chastising those who did not.

The famous “rob the rich to give to the poor” mantra is a 16th-century simplification of this altruistic spirit. Far from being a bloodthirsty criminal, the original Robin had a communal mindset – not an individualistic one.

Violence as an outlaw’s last resort

Jackman has said that in the 15th-century poem A Gest of Robyn Hode, the outlaw is depicted as a violent cutthroat – but “from these grim beginnings emerged a hero”.

Yet the Gest famously features the first glimpses of a gentrified Robin, depicted as the gracious host of feasts. This is not a softening of some earlier, violent version of the outlaw, but a simple reflection of his role as the host of the feasts of his communal games.

While some tales contain violent episodes, they were not hidden, but were celebrated by communities. The oldest surviving Robin Hood play, circa 1475, features the beheading of a knight – a moment intended to elicit a cheer from the audience at the defeat of an enemy.

The early Robin Hood tales featured violence, but they were not inherently violent stories: no more than Superman is violent because he fights his enemy Lex Luthor. Reading violence into the medieval literary tradition goes against the grain of their context as cautionary tales, which also contain comedy, friendship and love.

Robin does not harm the poor or the innocent – only those who are selfish, or isolated from society. Violence is a last resort for this outlaw. His primary weapon is guilt and shame. He is someone who demands better from his audience and leads by example.

It is therefore pretty telling that those who complained about Robin’s popularity were often the kinds of people the outlaw would attack. If you had a guilty conscience, you had something to hide – priests and public officials complaining the outlaw was being too hard on them is quite the tell.



Robin’s real criminal origins

To what extent, then, does The Death of Robin Hood’s portrait of Robin as a violent criminal ring true?

The earliest traces of the Robin Hood tradition is a nickname for criminals, dated to 1262. A Berkshire fugitive had his name changed by a London clerk, from William le Fevere to William Robinhood (“Robehod”). Records show a short string of such aliases likely imposed by clerks: to be a Robin Hood was to be a violent criminal.

There was no character yet – only the name. By the end of the 13th century, “Robin Hood” begins to appear as a surname for both individuals and families, without any criminal implications. These were tax-paying people, law-abiding citizens, yet they named themselves after Robin Hood. Perhaps someone didn’t like being called a Robin Hood and they decided to own it, like reclaiming a slur?

By the mid-14th century, we begin to see the green-clad outlaw of Sherwood Forest emerge as a hero against the grain of the typical outlaw story, not fighting for his own freedom but for the rights of the community at large. Robin Hood was not modelled on the criminals of the 13th century, but on the spirit of those who challenged a label they refused to wear.

So, flipping the script on a violent Robin Hood is not so new after all.

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