Thursday, January 28, 2021
Lead StoryOpinion

How To Deal With The Violence By So Called Farmers ?

The government should clearly know it’s a duty to maintain law and order at any cost and should be aware that the large section of the countrymen is extremely unhappy about the behavior of the protesters

Farmers violence
Farmers violence in New Delhi. Wikimedia commons

BY VENKATRAMAN NS

The so-called farmers, by indulging in unprecedented violent acts in Delhi, have made India’s enemies happy.

As usual, those who instigated the innocent farmers and made them agitate for 72 days, now say that the leaders of the so-called farmers are not responsible for the violence but outside elements and vandals infiltrated into the crowd and caused the shameful violence. Again, as usual, some opposition political parties, so-called activists would support the so-called farmers,  justifying their violent acts as not due to them but in spite of them and would strive to settle the score with the ruling party. One need not be surprised, even if a section of  media,( print, visual and social media) too would try to find out some “justifiable reasons for the violent act at Delhi.”

For around 72 days now, many agricultural economists and even many sections of the genuine farmer community, have been trying to explain the logic in the Farm Laws enacted by the government and have repeatedly pointed out that these have been the same laws that have been wanted by the opposition parties earlier for several years.

The very fact that most sections of the genuine farmer’s community in India have not participated in the agitation and they are doing their duty to the nation by working on the farms indicate that this is not a national movement against Farm Laws.

Many people have wondered whether those who participated in the agitation for around 72 days now are really suffering and deprived persons and if so, they cannot leave the work spot and sit in agitation for as many as 72 days.

Farmers violence
The government has to deal with the protesters as violators of law. Wikimedia commons

Obviously, they are being funded and actively instigated by some groups which could be foreign elements, separatist groups, or anarchists.  The fact that the Prime Minister of Canada and a few senators in the USA and some parliamentarians in the UK indicated concern about the protest by the so-called farmers, readily reveals the interest of overseas elements in whipping up agitation and spoiling the progress of the country.

The fact is that the government has dealt with the farmers violence with great consideration and has not tried to disperse them.  It repeatedly called the protesters for discussions and explained the government stand and even offered to suspend the implementation of the law for eighteen months so that meaningful discussions can take place to find an amicable solution. Let not anyone ignore the fact that Khalistani slogans were raised and their flag was raised at  Red Fort, which clearly indicates the agenda of the protesters.

Let not those who claim that they are the leaders of the protesters now escape away from the blame by stating that outside elements infiltrated.  Such statements are extremely irresponsible and show them in the true light.

Now, the government has to deal with the protesters as violators of law and as anarchists and should be treated accordingly in the interest of an orderly society. Certainly, the so-called activists and some parties would blame the government for suppressing the freedom of the people to protest.

However, the government should clearly know it’s a duty to maintain law and order at any cost and should be aware that the large section of the countrymen is extremely unhappy about the behavior of the protesters.

The government would be failing in its duty if it would not catch hold of the culprits and impose the most severe punishment on them for spoiling the progressive image of India in the eyes of the world shaming our great motherland.

(Disclaimer: The article is written by an outside author)

