Anti-Hijab Protests: Iran preparing to execute 15,000 protestors

In what could become one of the most brutal examples of state hard power, the Iranian regime has decided to execute about 15,000 protestors who were out on the streets protesting against the mandatory imposition of hijab after the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Mahsa Amini was a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody. She was detained by the police for ‘not wearing her hijab properly’. After her custodial torture and subsequent death, the Iranian people started a massive demonstration in September which has since then transitioned into an anti-regime movement.

The ‘Anti-Hijab Protests’ are being led by women who have defied state orders by burning their hijabs in public and cutting their hair as a mark of protest against the Iranian regime.

However, the Iranian regime has shown no signs of backing down. Instead, to make things even more controversial, the 290-member strong Iranian Parliament has voted in favor of executing about 15,000 protestors, including juveniles. 227 parliamentarians voted in favor of the mass execution.

Iran is one of those few countries known to execute juveniles. However, the worst form of treatment is meted out to a person who is a virgin.

According to Iranian law, a virgin cannot be given capital punishment. Therefore, it is believed, that minors are raped by prison authorities before execution.

Such heinous incidents have brought widespread condemnation to the Iranian regime in the past decades. (KB)