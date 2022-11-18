Human Rights Groups call for global action against Iran’s death sentences for Protesters

By: Michael Lipin

WASHINGTON — International human rights groups have called for urgent global pressure on Iran to stop handing death sentences to jailed antigovernment protesters and to refrain from executing any of the detainees.

Iran’s judiciary has said five people detained in the government’s crackdown on a two-month protest movement have been sentenced to death since Sunday. The five detainees, none of whom was named, include three people who were handed the sentences Wednesday.

In a message sent to VOA, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights, said the Iranian government is using the death penalty to try to scare the public into once again fearing its authority. Many Iranians have overcome such fears, joining mostly peaceful nationwide protests against 43 years of Islamist rule and defying repeated violent crackdowns by security forces since the protests began in September.

“The international community should send an extremely strong signal that the execution of even one protester will have severe consequences,” Amiry-Moghaddam said.

In a statement released Wednesday, London-based rights group Amnesty International said it has documented the court cases of 21 named individuals detained in the crackdown and charged with “enmity against god” and “corruption on earth,” offenses punishable by death.

The group said five of those individuals appear to have received the five death sentences announced by the judiciary, based on what the judiciary revealed about the charges that led to those sentences. Amnesty International named the five men as Mohammad Boroughani, Mohammad Ghobadlou, Mahan Sedarat Madani, Manouchehr Mehman-Navaz and Sahand Nourmohammad-Zadeh.