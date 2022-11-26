Ethiopians' Mass Grave: Malawi Police arrest four more people

BLANTYRE, MALAWI — Police in Malawi have arrested four more people in connection with a mass grave uncovered last month with 30 bodies believed to be Ethiopians who had immigrated illegally and are believed to have suffocated to death.

A stepson of former President Peter Mutharika was the first arrested in connection with the grave after turning himself in to police on Wednesday. Villagers found the mass grave last month in a forest in Mzimba District in northern Malawi.

Police said in a statement Friday that, in addition to the new arrests, they have other evidence involving the suspects’ connection with the deaths.