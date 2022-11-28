Sudan: Clarion call for the protection of women in war zones

Hala al-Karib heads the Sudan office for the Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA). She says thousands of women are being killed, raped, and displaced across Sudan and the military is failing to hold the culprits accountable.

“What is happening is very scary and the losses among women and children, the destruction of the infrastructure, the destruction of schools; particularly in the Lagawa area, what happened in Blue Nile with the ethnic conflicts between the communities, the promotion of hate language, all these are concerns for us as women groups,” she said.

The U.N. in Sudan in October expressed concern at renewed inter-communal fighting in Blue Nile and West Kordofan that left at least 170 people dead and 300 wounded.

The U.N. in a statement said at least 1,200 households were displaced and called for an end to the violence and for protection of women and children.

Innas Muzamil joined the protest to express solidarity with the victims of violence.

“We are here today to tell the world that we cannot keep silent for this level of cruelty, raping women, killing them, attacking houses [and] making the lives of the people very miserable,” said Muzamil.

The Sudanese women were protesting for a campaign called 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

They handed over a petition to the office of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Khartoum, urging them to enforce justice.