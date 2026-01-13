Centre Pushed for Smartphone Security Overhaul, Including Source Code Access, Triggering Backlash from Manufacturers

The Centre is pushing for an overhaul of smartphone security rules that would require device makers to share sensitive source code with government-designated laboratories and comply with a wide array of new software controls. The proposal was made public in a report by Reuters and a review of official documents by media and rights groups. The proposal has been met with backlash from smartphone manufacturers, prompting the government to issue a clarification on the issue.

At the heart of the plan are the Indian Telecom Security Assurance Requirements (ITSARs) – a set of 83 standards first drafted in 2023 by the National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS) under the Department of Telecommunications. These standards are now under discussion within the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) with the possibility that they could be made mandatory through notification. Among the most contentious provisions is a requirement that smartphone manufacturers must provide access to proprietary source code for operating systems, enabling government-designated labs to conduct vulnerability analysis and source code reviews.

The ITSAR package goes beyond source code access. It would require manufacturers to notify a government agency before rolling out major software updates or security patches, mandate automatic and periodic malware scans on devices, and require phones to store detailed system logs, including app installations and login attempts, for at least 12 months. Other provisions would force device makers to allow users to uninstall most pre-installed apps, restrict background access to cameras and microphones, and introduce permanent anti-rollback protections that block installation of older software versions.