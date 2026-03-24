Delhi Budget 2026-27 Brings Relief for Gig Workers with New Rest Stops and Welfare Boards

Key Points:
CM Rekha Gupta announced the formation of a dedicated Gig Workers Welfare Board and an Auto-Taxi Driver Welfare Board to address worker grievances and resolve systemic issues.
She mentioned that resting rooms will be built near Atal Canteens, allowing delivery workers to eat, charge phones, and recover to prevent road accidents.
CM Gupta announced a massive ₹1.03 lakh crore budget today, March 24, 2026, with 21% of the budget allocated to pollution control.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the Delhi Budget 2026-2027 today, March 24, 2026, in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. During her budget speech, she announced special provisions for gig workers who are currently working in the national capital. She brought forth the provisions keeping in mind the significant number of gig workers who work in Delhi on a daily basis and have to face a lot of problems.
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This year's financial plan, presented as a "Green Budget," boasts a massive total outlay of ₹1.03 lakh crore. While a significant 21% of the budget is dedicated to environmental initiatives and pollution control, it also focuses heavily on infrastructure, education, and inclusive welfare schemes. The budget aims to balance the city's rapid urban development with the needs of its most vulnerable workers and marginalized communities.
CM Gupta announced that the gig workers will be provided rest stops to take breaks during their deliveries. The rest spaces will be adjacent to or near Atal Canteens, where they can rest, eat, charge their phones and take a well-deserved break, she added. She also mentioned that since the workers get exhausted from their work schedules, resting rooms will be created next to the Atal Canteens where they can rest up, avoiding accidents.
CM Gupta also announced the formation of a Gig Workers Welfare Board, which will serve the workers’ needs, resolving their issues and crises. She also announced the formation of an Auto-Taxi Driver Welfare Board, which will work to support the interests of auto and taxi drivers in Delhi.
These new welfare measures come closely on the heels of the massive, nationwide gig workers' strikes that took place on Christmas and New Year's Eve of 2025. Tens of thousands of delivery riders protested against severe algorithmic pressure, low payouts, and unsafe working conditions.
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Their primary demand was a complete ban on the "10-minute delivery" models pushed by quick-commerce apps, which forced riders to navigate dangerous traffic at high speeds, leading to severe burnout and fatal accidents. The strike successfully prompted the Union government to step in, pressuring platforms to drop the 10-minute branding to ease the burden on riders.
(Rh)
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