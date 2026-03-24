Delhi Budget 2026-27 Brings Relief for Gig Workers with New Rest Stops and Welfare Boards

The "Green Budget" Outline

This year's financial plan, presented as a "Green Budget," boasts a massive total outlay of ₹1.03 lakh crore. While a significant 21% of the budget is dedicated to environmental initiatives and pollution control, it also focuses heavily on infrastructure, education, and inclusive welfare schemes. The budget aims to balance the city's rapid urban development with the needs of its most vulnerable workers and marginalized communities.

Resting Spaces At Atal Canteens

CM Gupta announced that the gig workers will be provided rest stops to take breaks during their deliveries. The rest spaces will be adjacent to or near Atal Canteens, where they can rest, eat, charge their phones and take a well-deserved break, she added. She also mentioned that since the workers get exhausted from their work schedules, resting rooms will be created next to the Atal Canteens where they can rest up, avoiding accidents.

New Welfare Boards

CM Gupta also announced the formation of a Gig Workers Welfare Board, which will serve the workers’ needs, resolving their issues and crises. She also announced the formation of an Auto-Taxi Driver Welfare Board, which will work to support the interests of auto and taxi drivers in Delhi.

The Fight Against 10-Minute Deliveries

These new welfare measures come closely on the heels of the massive, nationwide gig workers' strikes that took place on Christmas and New Year's Eve of 2025. Tens of thousands of delivery riders protested against severe algorithmic pressure, low payouts, and unsafe working conditions.

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