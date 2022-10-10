Dattatreya Hosabale evokes Shri Ram and Maharana Pratap, asks Indians to shun casteism

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has exhorted people to shun casteism and contribute to nation-building while quoting examples of Lord Shri Ram and Maharana Pratap.

"Lord Shri Ram never followed casteism and was fed berries by Sabari, a lower-class devotee. Even Maharana Pratap's Army comprised 'bheels' and people of other castes reflecting the cordial relations he shared with them. Why else would they have risked their lives in the war for him? When they did not discriminate, then why are we doing it? We should never forget that we are all Hindus and we are brothers," he added.

Hosabale was speaking at a program organized by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Sunday evening in the Bangar College campus of Pali.

"When the country gives us everything, we should also learn to give back something to it," he stated.