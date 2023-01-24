Layoff Crisis: Indian professionals undergo tremendous stress

Dr. Saumya Mudgal, Senior Consultant, Psychiatry, Max Hospital in Gurugram, told IANS that there has been a drastic increase in the number of patients coming from MNCs.

"These patients are usually presented with the issues of panic anxiety and panic disorder with agoraphobia and there is quite an increase in such patients. Some of them are already taking medications and the requirement of medication has gone up and the severity of symptoms has gone up," Dr. Mudgal told IANS.

According to her, there are a lot of people coming with fresh or recent onset symptoms of anxiety and adjustment issues about anxiety or mixed anxiety.

Layoffs and loss of employment are very stressful experiences for most people. It is a time filled with uncertainties, economic challenges, and loss of control over your future.

According to Dr. Rishi Gautam, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, at The GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, DC, this can lead to a significant impact on a professional's mental health and cause anxiety, depressed mood, shock, and grief.