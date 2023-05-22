PM Modi conferred with Papua New Guinea's highest civilian award

Very few non residents of Papua New Guinea have received this award.



This came immediately after Fiji also conferred their highest award to Modi.



In an earlier tweet, the PMO said: "PM Narendra Modi has been conferred the highest honour of Fiji, the Companion of the Order of Fiji. It was presented to him by PM Sitiveni Rabuka."



The Prime Minister arrived on his second leg of visit to Papua New Guinea on Sunday after attending G7 Summit in Japan's Hiroshima.



After his visit to Papua New Guinea, Modi will travel to Sydney at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. [IANS/NS]