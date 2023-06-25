Do we need more LGBTQIA+ friendly hubs in India?

BY PEARL DARUWALLA

Despite the decriminalisation of homosexuality in 2018, there remains a significant dearth of safe social places where Indians, especially minorities, feel comfortable in their own skin. This lack of inclusive spaces perpetuates feelings of insecurity and marginalisation, hindering the overall well-being and progress of our society.



Real-life experiences often reveal the challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals in India. Many have encountered discrimination, harassment, and even violence in public spaces.

Simple activities like holding hands or expressing affection can be met with hostility, causing individuals to retreat into the shadows, and suppressing their true identities.

The absence of safe spaces exacerbates this vulnerability, leaving individuals without a supportive environment where they can freely express themselves.