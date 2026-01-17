Iran Protest 2026: Two Commercial Flights from Iran Bring Back Indian Nationals to Delhi; No Formal Evacuation Yet

On the night of January 16, 2026, the first two commercial flights carrying Indian nationals from Iran landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. These marked the earliest arrivals since violent protests erupted across Iran last month. Officials clarified that the flights were regular commercial services and not part of any formal evacuation operation.

The arrivals come amid ongoing unrest in Iran, where large-scale protests against the government of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were met with a violent crackdown. While the Indian government has not ordered an evacuation, they said they are prepared for all contingencies and has earlier advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran.

Air travel between India and Iran was briefly disrupted on January 15, 2026 after Iranian authorities temporarily shut their airspace amid rising regional tensions. Flight operations have since resumed, prompting several Indians to return home as conditions showed signs of stabilising. The Indian individuals present in Iran particularly include students, pilgrims, and short-term visitors.