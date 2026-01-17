Iran Protest 2026: Two Commercial Flights from Iran Bring Back Indian Nationals to Delhi; No Formal Evacuation Yet

The first two commercial flights carrying Indian nationals from Iran landed in Delhi on January 16, 2026. These were routine services and not a formal evacuation.
India has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran and says it is prepared for contingencies, while monitoring the situation
Returnees cited prolonged internet blackouts as the biggest challenge, which made communication with families difficult
On the night of January 16, 2026, the first two commercial flights carrying Indian nationals from Iran landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. These marked the earliest arrivals since violent protests erupted across Iran last month. Officials clarified that the flights were regular commercial services and not part of any formal evacuation operation.
The arrivals come amid ongoing unrest in Iran, where large-scale protests against the government of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were met with a violent crackdown. While the Indian government has not ordered an evacuation, they said they are prepared for all contingencies and has earlier advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran.
Air travel between India and Iran was briefly disrupted on January 15, 2026 after Iranian authorities temporarily shut their airspace amid rising regional tensions. Flight operations have since resumed, prompting several Indians to return home as conditions showed signs of stabilising. The Indian individuals present in Iran particularly include students, pilgrims, and short-term visitors.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) continues to closely monitor developments. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that approximately 9,000 Indian nationals currently reside in Iran, the majority of whom are students and professionals.
Speaking after their arrival, several returnees expressed relief and gratitude for the assistance provided by Indian authorities and the Embassy of India in Tehran, which had issued advisories and remained in contact with Indian nationals in the region.
One Indian national returning from Iran told ANI, “The conditions were bad there. The Government of India cooperated a lot, and the embassy guided us on leaving Iran at the earliest.”
Another passenger, who had spent about a month in Iran, described increasing difficulties over the last two weeks. “When we went outside, protesters would block the car and cause some trouble… Nothing happened to us.. The internet was shut down, so we couldn’t inform our families. That was very worrying,” he told ANI.
Several returnees said the internet blackout was the most serious challenge, making communication with families and Indian authorities nearly impossible.
An MBBS student studying at Shiraz University of Medical Sciences said she did not witness any violence firsthand. She said that she heard about the protests but never saw any agitation but the internet issue was persistent.
An electrical engineer who had travelled to Iran for work said conditions improved toward the end of his stay, although connectivity problems continued.
Iran has witnessed widespread protests since late December, 2026 following a sharp fall in the Iranian rial, which lost nearly 40% of its value in six months amid inflation, unemployment, power shortages, and mounting economic pressure. What began as economic demonstrations spread across all 31 provinces, with protesters increasingly demanding political change.
Tensions were further heightened by an exchange of threats between Iran and US President Donald Trump, who had warned of economic penalties and reviewed possible military options. However, fears of an immediate conflict have eased after Washington softened its stance.
India has begun reaching out to all its citizens in Iran and has advised them to remain in close contact with the embassy and strictly follow official advisories as the situation continues to evolve.
Suggested Reading: