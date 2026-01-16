“Maximum Restraint at This Sensitive Moment”: UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting on Iran Protest Crackdown

On Thursday, January 15, 2026, the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting at UN headquarters in New York at the request of the United States to discuss Iran’s deadly crackdown on nationwide protests. The session took place even as US President Donald Trump left unclear what specific actions Washington might take against the Islamic Republic. The meeting came amid escalating tensions after Trump warned that the United States could intervene to stop further killings of protesters.

In the lead-up to the session, Tehran issued conciliatory statements in what appeared to be an effort to defuse the situation. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said ahead of the meeting that “all options remain on the table for the President.” On the ground in Iran, the sound of gunfire faded in Tehran on Thursday, while authorities abruptly closed the country’s airspace to commercial flights for several hours without explanation. At the same time, some personnel at a key US military base in Qatar were advised to evacuate, and the US Embassy in Kuwait ordered its staff to temporarily halt travel to multiple military bases in the Gulf country.