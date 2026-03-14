Centre Revokes Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention, Reiterates Commitment to Constitutional Safeguards for Ladakh Amid Ongoing Supreme Court Case

Following the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk, his wife Gitanjali Angmo approached the Supreme Court of India by filing a habeas corpus petition challenging the legality of his detention. Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the detention order was based on selective and misleading material, including excerpts from speeches and videos taken out of context.

Kapil Sibal told the court that Wangchuk had consistently appealed for peace during protests in Ladakh and that suppressing parts of his speeches while relying on isolated lines made the detention legally unsustainable.

During the previous arguments, the Centre had maintained that all procedural safeguards were followed and that Wangchuk’s detention was ordered due to his alleged role in instigating protests in the sensitive border region of Ladakh. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale is going to hear the matter on March 17, 2026, and the bench has said that it will be the final hearing.

Centre Reiterate Their Objective Of Providing All Necessary Safeguards For Ladakh

In an official press release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 14, 2026, the ministry announced that the Government of India was working to create an environment of peace, stability and mutual trust in Ladakh. It stated that it was committed to engage in constructive and meaningful dialogues with the people of Ladakh, and as a motive to further this objective, Sonam Wangchuk’s detention has been revoked with immediate effect.

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