Centre Revokes Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention, Reiterates Commitment to Constitutional Safeguards for Ladakh Amid Ongoing Supreme Court Case

Key Points:
The Ministry of Home Affairs on March 14, 2026 revoked the NSA detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. The decision means Wangchuk will no longer remain incarcerated.
Wangchuk was arrested on September 26, 2025 in Leh after protests over Ladakh’s statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards turned violent. The government claimed he had a key role in instigating the violence.
His wife Gitanjali Angmo filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court, with Kapil Sibal arguing the detention relied on selective and misleading material. The court will hear the matter on March 17, 2026, in a final and conclusive hearing.
Sonam Wangchuk breathes a sigh of relief as his detention has been revoked. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced on March 14, 2026, that Wangchuk, detained under the NSA (National Security Act), is no longer going to remain incarcerated, as of now.
Sonam Wangchuk Was Arrested Under NSA
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on September 26, 2025, in Leh, Ladakh. He was detained by authorities after protests in Leh over demands for statehood for Ladakh and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule turned violent. The Government of India claimed that Wangchuk had a key role in instigating the violence, and apprehended him thereafter, under the NSA.
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Following the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk, his wife Gitanjali Angmo approached the Supreme Court of India by filing a habeas corpus petition challenging the legality of his detention. Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the detention order was based on selective and misleading material, including excerpts from speeches and videos taken out of context.
Kapil Sibal told the court that Wangchuk had consistently appealed for peace during protests in Ladakh and that suppressing parts of his speeches while relying on isolated lines made the detention legally unsustainable.
During the previous arguments, the Centre had maintained that all procedural safeguards were followed and that Wangchuk’s detention was ordered due to his alleged role in instigating protests in the sensitive border region of Ladakh. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale is going to hear the matter on March 17, 2026, and the bench has said that it will be the final hearing.
Centre Reiterate Their Objective Of Providing All Necessary Safeguards For Ladakh
In an official press release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 14, 2026, the ministry announced that the Government of India was working to create an environment of peace, stability and mutual trust in Ladakh. It stated that it was committed to engage in constructive and meaningful dialogues with the people of Ladakh, and as a motive to further this objective, Sonam Wangchuk’s detention has been revoked with immediate effect.
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The press release further states: “The Government reiterates its commitment to providing all necessary safeguards for Ladakh. It remains hopeful that the issues concerning the region will be resolved through constructive engagement and dialogue, including through the mechanism of the High-Powered Committee as well as other appropriate platforms.”
With the revocation of his detention, Wangchuk is now set to walk free while the legal proceedings in the Supreme Court continue. The development is being seen as a significant step amid ongoing discussions over Ladakh’s demands for constitutional safeguards and statehood.
(Rh/GP)
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