Campaigning Heats Up in Assam, Amit Shah Promises UCC And Job Security to Local Youth; Mallikarjun Kharge Outlines Five Guarantees Including Providing Welfare Schemes To All Communities

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed two rallies in Assam on Sunday, March 29, 2026. Campaigning for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, he spoke at Dhekiajuli in northern Assam’s Sonitpur district and at Tihu in western Assam’s Nalbari district. Addressing the rallies, he asserted that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented if the BJP retains power in Assam, while a ban on polygamy was already implemented.
He also slammed the Congress for providing a safe haven to illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, and said that the BJP government would work to drive them out.
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Amit Shah also stated that during the 10-year tenure of the BJP in Assam, the government stopped illegal immigrants from crossing the border from Bangladesh. He praised the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government for sealing the border and freeing 1.25 lakh acres of land encroached by illegal immigrants.
He also urged the people to make Sarma the Chief Minister for a consecutive third term, stating that the BJP would work in Assam to remove the illegal immigrants, and make the state peaceful and well-developed.
Shah also criticised the Congress for opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted nationwide by the Election Commission of India (EC). He said: “You have nothing to fear when the Narendra Modi government is at the Centre. We will detect all infiltrators one by one, delete their names from the electoral rolls, and deport them to where they came from, never to return.”
Slamming Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, Shah claimed that the Congress was responsible for letting illegal immigrants cross the border unchecked. The incompetence of past Congress governments led to nine districts in Assam becoming Muslim-majority, he alleged. Furthermore, he bashed the Congress for not recognizing the contributions of former CM Gopinath Bordoloi and music maestro Bhupen Hazarika. “The BJP honoured them with the Bharat Ratna” he said.
Meanwhile, the Congress is looking for its much-needed comeback after being in the opposition for 10 years. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally in Naoboicha in the Lakhimpur district of Assam on March 29, 2026.
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and other allied leaders of opposition parties Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and APHLC were also present at the rally.
To counter the ruling party, Kharge presented five key promises for the people of Assam if the Congress comes to power. He announced an unconditional monthly cash transfer to every woman's bank account, along with an additional ₹50,000 in financial assistance for women entrepreneurs. Additionally, he promised a ₹25 lakh cashless health insurance cover for every family in the state.
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Addressing other major local issues, Kharge assured that a Congress government would deliver justice in the death case of the late singer Zubeen Garg within 100 days of taking office. He also promised to secure land rights by providing permanent land pattas to 10 lakh indigenous people, alongside a monthly pension of ₹1,250 for senior citizens.
Assam goes to polls on April 9, 2026, in a single phase, with results being declared on May 4, 2026. As the assembly elections draw closer, both the BJP and the Congress are aggressively pushing their core agendas. While the BJP is banking on border security, demographic protection, and the UCC to secure a third consecutive term, the Congress is hoping its widespread welfare guarantees and social promises will be enough to win back the voters' trust.
(Rh)
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