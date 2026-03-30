Campaigning Heats Up in Assam, Amit Shah Promises UCC And Job Security to Local Youth; Mallikarjun Kharge Outlines Five Guarantees Including Providing Welfare Schemes To All Communities

Amit Shah also stated that during the 10-year tenure of the BJP in Assam, the government stopped illegal immigrants from crossing the border from Bangladesh. He praised the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government for sealing the border and freeing 1.25 lakh acres of land encroached by illegal immigrants.

He also urged the people to make Sarma the Chief Minister for a consecutive third term, stating that the BJP would work in Assam to remove the illegal immigrants, and make the state peaceful and well-developed.

Amit Shah Slams Congress Over Demography And Electoral Rolls

Shah also criticised the Congress for opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted nationwide by the Election Commission of India (EC). He said: “You have nothing to fear when the Narendra Modi government is at the Centre. We will detect all infiltrators one by one, delete their names from the electoral rolls, and deport them to where they came from, never to return.”

Slamming Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, Shah claimed that the Congress was responsible for letting illegal immigrants cross the border unchecked. The incompetence of past Congress governments led to nine districts in Assam becoming Muslim-majority, he alleged. Furthermore, he bashed the Congress for not recognizing the contributions of former CM Gopinath Bordoloi and music maestro Bhupen Hazarika. “The BJP honoured them with the Bharat Ratna” he said.