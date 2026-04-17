BJP MLA’s Son Rams His Thar with “Vidhayak” Written on It, Injures 5 People; Says, “I Was Honking the Siren, Why Didn’t You Move?”

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According to reports, Sanjay Parihar, Ashish Parihar, Anshul Parihar, Sita Verma, and Pooja Soni were injured in the accident. The incident took place on April 16 at around 7:30 am, and they were immediately taken to the hospital. Complainant Sanjay Parihar claimed that he was on his motorcycle along with Ashish and Anshul when Lodhi’s vehicle approached from behind and hit their motorcycle. He further added that the other two victims, Sita and Pooja, were walking just ahead of them when the accident occurred.

After Lodhi’s Thar hit them, locals gathered at the spot, and all the injured were taken to a nearby hospital amidst the chaos.

While many netizens questioned the power and privilege of Dinesh Lodhi, who was riding a vehicle with “Vidhayak” written on it, others blamed the trio riding the motorcycle. One user pointed out the ironic situation and agreed with Dinesh Lodhi, writing, “When such a big vehicle is coming from behind and these bikers are riding recklessly, zigzagging across the road in groups of three… if it were me, such bikers deserve to be slapped (with a slipper) for behaving like that instead of giving way.”

Another user raised concerns over Lodhi’s nonchalant behaviour, accusing him of blaming the motorcycle riders and pedestrians while allegedly flaunting the influence of his father, an MLA. An X user also expressed concern about how even children are not safe on the roads and how some individuals appear immune to law and order.

The infamous Kanpur Lamborghini car crash is a recent case in point, where key accused Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, was granted bail and released on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 days after the accident.

The police have registered an FIR against Dinesh Lodhi at the Karera police station under Sections 281 and 125A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

[VS]

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