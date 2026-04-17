BJP MLA’s Son Rams His Thar with “Vidhayak” Written on It, Injures 5 People; Says, “I Was Honking the Siren, Why Didn’t You Move?”

Key Points:
Dinesh Lodhi, son of BJP MLA Preetam Lodhi, rammed his Thar SUV into five people and blamed those on the road.
His video went viral on X, amassing over 100k views and drawing criticism from netizens over his nonchalant behaviour.
The police reported that Lodhi’s vehicle had “Vidhayak” written on it, along with a BJP symbol.
A video of Dinesh Lodhi, son of BJP MLA Preetam Lodhi, has been circulating on X, where he is seen at the site of an accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district. The post has gained over 100k views on X, with claims that Dinesh Lodhi’s Thar SUV allegedly rammed into other vehicles, injuring around five people. Several users on X have started accusing Lodhi of being privileged and a flagbearer of influence and politics.
The post claimed that Dinesh Lodhi rammed into three people on a bike and two women who were walking. In the now-viral video, he was seen arguing with passerby and blaming others for the accident. He said, “When I was honking the siren, why didn’t you move?” He also warned one of the passerby and instructed him not to record any video of the accident site. The police reported that Lodhi’s vehicle had “Vidhayak” written on it, along with a BJP symbol.
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According to reports, Sanjay Parihar, Ashish Parihar, Anshul Parihar, Sita Verma, and Pooja Soni were injured in the accident. The incident took place on April 16 at around 7:30 am, and they were immediately taken to the hospital. Complainant Sanjay Parihar claimed that he was on his motorcycle along with Ashish and Anshul when Lodhi’s vehicle approached from behind and hit their motorcycle. He further added that the other two victims, Sita and Pooja, were walking just ahead of them when the accident occurred.
After Lodhi’s Thar hit them, locals gathered at the spot, and all the injured were taken to a nearby hospital amidst the chaos.
While many netizens questioned the power and privilege of Dinesh Lodhi, who was riding a vehicle with “Vidhayak” written on it, others blamed the trio riding the motorcycle. One user pointed out the ironic situation and agreed with Dinesh Lodhi, writing, “When such a big vehicle is coming from behind and these bikers are riding recklessly, zigzagging across the road in groups of three… if it were me, such bikers deserve to be slapped (with a slipper) for behaving like that instead of giving way.”
Another user raised concerns over Lodhi’s nonchalant behaviour, accusing him of blaming the motorcycle riders and pedestrians while allegedly flaunting the influence of his father, an MLA. An X user also expressed concern about how even children are not safe on the roads and how some individuals appear immune to law and order.
The infamous Kanpur Lamborghini car crash is a recent case in point, where key accused Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, was granted bail and released on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 days after the accident.
The police have registered an FIR against Dinesh Lodhi at the Karera police station under Sections 281 and 125A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
[VS]
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