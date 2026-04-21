“Should Know Our History… Will Fill Your House with Cow Dung”: BJP MLA Threatens Police Officer Investigating Son Who Hit Five People with Thar

He further warned the police against what he described as biased action. “If you level false accusations against us, exert undue pressure, or conduct a biased investigation, we will not tolerate it and we will certainly give you a fitting reply,” Lodhi said. He also told officials to “stay within your limits; stay within your jurisdiction.”

The MLA continued to defend his position, claiming he had cooperated with the investigation. “We requested the SP to register a case, and it was done. When asked to send the vehicle, we complied. When asked to send my son, we did so,” he said, while adding that certain remarks allegedly made by the SDOP were “unacceptable.”

The controversy deepened further after additional statements attributed to the MLA surfaced. In one instance, he demanded a clarification from the SDOP within 15 days and warned that he would “surround the the SDOP’s house with 10,000 people and fill it with cow dung” if no response was given. He also questioned whether police actions were being directed by political leaders, asking, “Who gave you such orders?”

Lodhi also invoked his political and personal background while addressing the officer. “I want to tell the SDOP that he should know our history as well,” he said, a remark that has drawn attention amid reports of multiple past cases registered against him.

At the same time, Lodhi sought to downplay the incident, stating, “An accident means an accident; it is never done deliberately,” and suggesting that the matter was being exaggerated “the way Congress does.”