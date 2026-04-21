“Should Know Our History… Will Fill Your House with Cow Dung”: BJP MLA Threatens Police Officer Investigating Son Who Hit Five People with Thar

Key Points
BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi’s son, Dinesh Lodhi, is accused of injuring five people after his SUV rammed into pedestrians and a motorcycle in Shivpuri district on 16 April 2026.
The incident has escalated into a political controversy after the MLA’s remarks targeting a police officer went viral, where he threatened to fill his house with cow dung and warned him to remember his history.
Police maintain that due process was followed, while opposition leaders have accused the ruling party of abusing power.
Dinesh Lodhi, son of Pichhore MLA Pritam Lodhi, is accused of driving a Mahindra Thar SUV that hit five people in the Karera area of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on 16 April 2026. The incident left three men riding a motorcycle and two women walking along the roadside injured. Visuals of the vehicle revealed a 'BJP Vidhayak' license plate and a sticker with the MLA's name on the windshield.
Police registered a case and began an investigation soon after, with Dinesh summoned to the Karera police station after the initial incident. “Only routine questioning was carried out. Action regarding the black film, siren and licence was taken as per rules,” said Karera Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Ayush Jakhar. Police also removed illegal black film from the vehicle and issued a challan under the Motor Vehicles Act.
The incident resulted in a political controversy when a viral video showed Dinesh asking the victims, “I was honking the siren, why didn’t you move?” and threatening passersby against recording him. The controversy has now deepened after another video went viral on 20 April 2026, showing his father threatening the officer investigating the case.
In the video, Pritam Lodhi is purportedly heard questioning SDOP Jakhar’s authority and making provocative remarks. “Does Karera belong to your father?” he asked. “My son will return to Karera, and he will contest the elections. If your father has the guts, let him try to stop him.”
He further warned the police against what he described as biased action. “If you level false accusations against us, exert undue pressure, or conduct a biased investigation, we will not tolerate it and we will certainly give you a fitting reply,” Lodhi said. He also told officials to “stay within your limits; stay within your jurisdiction.”
The MLA continued to defend his position, claiming he had cooperated with the investigation. “We requested the SP to register a case, and it was done. When asked to send the vehicle, we complied. When asked to send my son, we did so,” he said, while adding that certain remarks allegedly made by the SDOP were “unacceptable.”
The controversy deepened further after additional statements attributed to the MLA surfaced. In one instance, he demanded a clarification from the SDOP within 15 days and warned that he would “surround the the SDOP’s house with 10,000 people and fill it with cow dung” if no response was given. He also questioned whether police actions were being directed by political leaders, asking, “Who gave you such orders?”
Lodhi also invoked his political and personal background while addressing the officer. “I want to tell the SDOP that he should know our history as well,” he said, a remark that has drawn attention amid reports of multiple past cases registered against him.
At the same time, Lodhi sought to downplay the incident, stating, “An accident means an accident; it is never done deliberately,” and suggesting that the matter was being exaggerated “the way Congress does.”
The remarks have drawn sharp criticism and intensified scrutiny of the case. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari said the incident reflected a breakdown of governance. “This is not just the arrogance of one individual, but the result of failure of the entire governance system,” he said, adding that the episode pointed to “open abuse of power and anarchy.”
The sequence of events has highlighted a shift in the MLA’s stance. Shortly after the accident, he had stated, “For me, public interest comes first. Law should take its course.” However, his subsequent remarks targeting the police have raised concerns over interference in the investigation.
Police officials have maintained that the investigation is proceeding as per law. Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Mule said, “An accident involving a vehicle occurred in which five people, including two women, were injured. Upon learning about the incident, the Karera police station registered a case, confiscated the vehicle and took legal action against the accused Dinesh Lodhi.” Officials added that all injured persons are currently stable after immediate treatment.
The incident itself has also prompted questions from victims. According to accounts cited in reports, some injured individuals alleged that there was little immediate concern shown after the crash. One victim said, “No one even came to ask how we are.”
The case remains under investigation, with police reiterating that all actions have been taken in accordance with procedure. Meanwhile, the political fallout continues, with the episode drawing attention to issues of accountability, conduct of public representatives, and the functioning of law enforcement in high-profile cases.
[DS]
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