From “Satanic Ruler” to “CIA Implant”: Author and Scholar Madhu Kishwar’s Levels Explosive Remarks on PM Narendra Modi; Lands In Legal Trouble

“Modi has been demonized,” reads the headline of an article by The Hindu published in 2014, wherein Madhu Kishwara, a senior journalist, author, and academic, alleged that the then chief minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi is a “target of a systematic campaign” meant to demonize him. Years later, she posted a statement in X on March 25, 2026, with quite a few explosive allegations alleged at the now prime minister of the nation, designating him as a “satanic ruler” and a “CIA implant.”

Madhu Kishwar has stirred intense controversy with her sharp criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a recent detailed podcast interview and her March 2026 posts on X, Kishwar made sweeping accusations against the Prime Minister. Once known for her book on Gujarat that focused on Muslim perspectives and presented a relatively positive view of Modi’s administration, she has now adopted a strongly adversarial stance.

Kishwara for a long while has been a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ever since his days as chief minister, and an advocate of his policies. Beginning from 2018, however she has gotten increasingly disillusioned with the politician’s conduct and policies.

In Satya Hindi’s podcast “Baat Bolegi,” in a conversation with Prof. Mukesh Kumar, Madhu Kishwar alleged that during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, Modi was involved in personal relationships with multiple women on an “industrial scale.” She claimed that Gujarat journalists and insiders shared accounts of his private conduct, including late-night movements. According to her, these stories were widely whispered within Sangh Parivar networks. Kishwar said the revelations deeply shocked her and contributed to her depression in 2014-15, leading her to seek Ayurvedic healing in Coimbatore.

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She further alleged that BJP tickets and ministerial positions were granted in exchange for sexual favors. Kishwar referenced the Mansi Soni case, claiming Supreme Court documents were shown to her by a bureaucrat close to Modi. She also pointed to Smriti Irani’s elevation as Education Minister, despite Irani holding a 12th pass qualification as her highest educational accolade. Kishwar stated that she deliberately maintained distance from Modi since 2014, avoiding events where he might appear and sending an unsigned copy of her book instead of meeting him personally.

Kishwar has emphasized her independent record throughout her career. She said she never sought political office or government favors and has consistently opposed foreign-funded NGOs. Her views on Modi, she maintained, evolved gradually after observing his policies over more than a decade. She also extended criticism to the RSS, questioning its effectiveness in protecting Hindus and addressing key issues.

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The controversy has now taken a legal turn. A complaint was registered in April 2026 before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Varanasi seeking registration of an FIR against Kishwar. Filed by Advocate Shashank Shekhar Tripathi, Convener of the BJP Legal Cell in the Kashi region, the complaint accuses her of running a “continuous, malicious, and premeditated” social media campaign. It alleges defamatory and provocative content targeting Prime Minister Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and the judicial system.

The complaint claims Kishwar used objectionable terms, including linking Modi to the “Epstein List,” and made statements intended to spread communal animosity and erode faith in constitutional institutions. The CJM Court has directed the local police to submit a report on the matter. It will decide on FIR registration after examining the police response.

As of now, neither Prime Minister Modi, the BJP, nor the RSS has issued a detailed public response to her core allegations. Kishwar has promised to share more evidence in future writings and interviews. The developments have triggered heated debate across social media and political circles. While some commend her outspokenness, others question her claims and timing.