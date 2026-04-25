“Custodial Interrogation is Necessary”: Gauhati High Court Rejects Pawan Khera’s Anticipatory Bail in Riniki Bhuyan Sarma Case

Gauhati High Court on 24 April 2026 rejected Congress leader Pawan Khera’s plea for anticipatory bail in a criminal case linked to his allegations against Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The order was delivered by a single-judge Bench of Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia, three days after the court had reserved its judgment on the matter. The case arises from an FIR filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, following Khera’s claims that she possessed multiple foreign passports and undisclosed overseas assets.

In its ruling, the court emphasised that the case could not be treated as a simple matter of defamation. It observed that there was material suggesting a prima facie offence under Section 339 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with possession of forged documents. It also noted indications of more serious offences, including forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

“Custodial interrogation is necessary in this case to find out who are the associates of Mr. Khera… and from where they had collected those documents,” the court noted as a key factor in its decision.

The court further observed that Khera had not yet substantiated his claims. “He has not yet proved beyond doubt that Smt. Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has passports of three other countries… or that she had opened a company in the United States and invested a huge amount of money,” the order stated.

In a significant observation, the Bench distinguished between political criticism and allegations directed at private individuals. “If Mr. Khera had raised those accusations against the Chief Minister of the State, then the matter would have been political rhetoric. But he has dragged an innocent lady into the controversy,” the court said.

Khera’s legal team, led by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, had argued that the allegations were made in a political context during a press conference and were being “selectively construed” to initiate criminal proceedings. The defence maintained that the matter, at most, amounted to defamation and should be pursued through a private complaint.

They also contended that the FIR was driven by “ulterior motive/political vendetta” and that Khera, as a political spokesperson, was being targeted for statements made in the course of his public duties.

The court rejected this argument, stating, “There are no materials to suggest that the accusations are intended to injure and humiliate the applicant.” It added that the investigation appeared to be aimed at “furthering the ends of justice.”

Opposing the plea, Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia argued that the case involved serious offences beyond defamation, including cheating and forgery. The State also maintained that the documents relied upon by Khera had been found to be false.