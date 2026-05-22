BSF Constable Jaswinder Singh’s Family Reveals Horrifying Details of Custodial Torture and Systemic Apathy

While speaking to The Caravan, Jaswinder’s wife Lovejeet and his brother Pupinder, who had been implicated in a drug-related case, gave statements regarding the incident. His wife blamed NCB officer Aakash Rai and other officers involved in the case for his death. The NCB later suspended investigating officer Aakash Rai and transferred the probe from the Jammu unit to the Delhi unit. The incident occurred while Jaswinder was at home on leave in February 2026.

On March 3, 2026, Jaswinder visited Jammu jail with his mother Gurmeet Kour to meet his brother Pupinder, who had been arrested in drug-related cases being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). After the visit, when they were on their way home, Jaswinder and his mother were allegedly intercepted by NCB officials who came to arrest him. Gurmeet alleged that they beat Jaswinder for nearly an hour before taking him away and claimed that there were seven officials present. She also said that when she tried to stop them, NCB officials pushed and punched her on her face because of which she lost a tooth.

Then, left bruised and bloodied in the middle of the road, she asked strangers for help and managed to gather some money to reach the NCB office in Jammu. She also informed her two daughters-in-law, who later joined her there. The family then called 112, the police helpline number, and stood outside the NCB office. Jaswinder’s mother, Gurmeet, said that the officers tried to chase them away, but she did not budge and continued waiting there along with her daughters-in-law.

For several days, the family was unable to contact Jaswinder. Lovejeet, the wife of the BSF officer, described her biggest fear: “My biggest fear used to be his safety on the border in Tripura, far from home. I feared him dying at the border,” she said. “But not like this—literally being frisked away while he was on leave and at home, and dying by torture in NCB custody,” she added.

On March 4, 2026, the family waited outside the NCB office hoping to meet him, but only Jaswinder’s wife Lovejeet was called inside. Instead of being taken to Jaswinder, she was allegedly made to meet an NCB lawyer who, according to Jaswinder’s mother, Gurmeet’s account, asked her to cooperate and compromise. For days afterward, they remained unable to contact him, and during the custody hearings they allegedly struggled to approach the court system properly.

Lovejeet recalled one incident when she and her sister-in-law tried to present their concerns before a judge she said they felt intimidated. She added that while returning, they avoided the usual route because they felt like someone was following them.

On March 13, 2026, Jaswinder managed to make a brief four-minute call to Lovejeet from an unknown number. Lovejeet recalled that in the call Jaswinder sounded terrified. According to her, Jaswinder told Lovejeet he was being tortured. “He asked me to call his lawyer to get his medicals done.” This was the last conversation she had with him.