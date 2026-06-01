Abhijeet Dipke Announces Return to India, Plans Protest Seeking Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

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On Monday, June 1, 2026, the founder of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, announced that he will return to India on June 6, 2026. Dipke made the announcement on X account @Cockroachisback where he shared a video in which he explained the reason behind his return. He said that he is coming back to participate in a peaceful protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
He made the announcement with the caption: "Important announcement. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke will return to India on June 6 for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, demanding the resignation of the Education Minister." He is demanding the resignation over the NEET paper leak controversy and other alleged failures in India's education system.
In the video, he said, "Hello everyone, I have decided to come back to India... to ask for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan." He claimed that millions of students have suffered due to irregularities in major examinations and argued that someone should take responsibility. He also stated that 8 lakh students have signed an online petition seeking the minister's resignation and that crores of people have supported the demand on social media.
He said that students appearing for NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC GD examinations have been affected, adding that "there are more than 1 crore students who have been ridiculed by the system." According to him, repeated examination-related issues have left students anxious, uncertain and worried about their future.
The activist said that despite protests being held in several cities, including Lucknow, Jaipur, Maharashtra and Delhi, the government has not responded adequately. He maintained that if a minister does not resign after such major controversies, it raises questions about accountability within the system.
Calling for a peaceful democratic movement, he said, "I will come to Delhi on 6th June, Saturday morning. All of you meet me at the airport. We will all go to Parliament Street Police Station and ask for permission to protest peacefully on Jantar Mantar." He added that despite receiving job offers in the United States, he chose to return to India because he believes in the Constitution and wants to contribute to the country. He ended the video by saying, "So, all the peaceful and democratic cockroaches out there, let's all come together to save the future of millions of students."
His return comes days after the Delhi High Court refused to provide immediate interim relief regarding the unblocking of CJP's X account. The account had previously been blocked by the government, citing national security concerns under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. His post quickly gained traction, attracting a large number of views and comments on X.
Some users responded positively to his announcement, while others posted sarcastic, critical or cautionary comments. One supporter wrote, "BJP RSS Godi media andhbhakto Ko bhagao desh bachao, Full Support CJP. CJP jindabad. Welcome bhai in India."
Another supporter commented, "Respect for stepping up Abhijeet bhai. Finally a voice for the youth suffering from paper leaks & broken system. Education Minister must resign. But stay safe, coordinate properly, keep it 100% peaceful, and watch for any traps. Entire Gen Z is with CJP. Jantar Mantar pe milte hain 6th June."
One user offered advice, writing, "UAPA will be served to you. Next to Umar Khalid. Don't come now. Firstly, encourage the people of India to come out on the streets in their own cities for a peaceful protest with black tape on their lips and holding boards with the slogan 'Resign Now Dharmendra Pradhan'."
Others were more critical. One user questioned Dipke's political positioning and wrote, "Pleeaaase spare Bhagat Singh. You cannot be inspired by Gandhi and Bhagat Singh at the same time. You should go for the protest in India. It will be a litmus test for you. But first, declare who is sponsoring your ticket??? I am sure it is not self-sponsored."
Another compared him to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and wrote, "Make him famous and he will become CM like AK, one day he will loot everyone. Shameless people, why are you guys waiting for a useless cockroach to come and get justice?"
Another user commented, "No, this Dipke has bitten more than he can chew. Ask his parents, they know the actual scenario."
[VP]
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