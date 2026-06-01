Abhijeet Dipke Announces Return to India, Plans Protest Seeking Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

He said that students appearing for NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC GD examinations have been affected, adding that "there are more than 1 crore students who have been ridiculed by the system." According to him, repeated examination-related issues have left students anxious, uncertain and worried about their future.

The activist said that despite protests being held in several cities, including Lucknow, Jaipur, Maharashtra and Delhi, the government has not responded adequately. He maintained that if a minister does not resign after such major controversies, it raises questions about accountability within the system.

Calling for a peaceful democratic movement, he said, "I will come to Delhi on 6th June, Saturday morning. All of you meet me at the airport. We will all go to Parliament Street Police Station and ask for permission to protest peacefully on Jantar Mantar." He added that despite receiving job offers in the United States, he chose to return to India because he believes in the Constitution and wants to contribute to the country. He ended the video by saying, "So, all the peaceful and democratic cockroaches out there, let's all come together to save the future of millions of students."

His return comes days after the Delhi High Court refused to provide immediate interim relief regarding the unblocking of CJP's X account. The account had previously been blocked by the government, citing national security concerns under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. His post quickly gained traction, attracting a large number of views and comments on X.

How did people react to the return of Abhijeet Dipke?

Some users responded positively to his announcement, while others posted sarcastic, critical or cautionary comments. One supporter wrote, "BJP RSS Godi media andhbhakto Ko bhagao desh bachao, Full Support CJP. CJP jindabad. Welcome bhai in India."