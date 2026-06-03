Sonam Wangchuk Backs Cockroach Janta Party, Set to Join Jantar Mantar Protest on June 6

RENOWNED CLIMATE ACTIVIST and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has decided to lend his support to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The activist has called for accountability from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the NEET paper leak case, and asserted that if Pradhan does not resign by June 5, 2026, he will be joining the CJP’s protest at Jantar Mantar the following day.

In a video statement posted on June 2, 2026 on his X account, Sonam Wangchuk leveled criticism towards India’s education system and remarked upon its systematic facilities. He further conveyed his support for the CJP. His announcement comes after Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, announced that he will be returning to India from Boston to organize a peaceful protest at the Jantar Mantar this Saturday on June 6, 2026, demanding that the union education minister resign.

Wangchuk talks about Cockroach Janta Party

Wangchuk states that even though he was initially skeptical about the nature of the CJP, subsequent conversation with founder Abhijeet Dipke resolved his doubts.

See also: Rapper Santy Sharma Takes Jibe at Cockroach Janta Party, Calls it “Internet Drama”

“I had asked the cockroaches, in my previous post, to prove, to convince that this Cockroach Janta Party is an expression of the Indian youth and not a conspiracy by foreign powers. When I spoke to him [Dipke], I understood that they [the CJP] do not have any ulterior motive, that they are immensely patriotic, that they are making a qurbani, a sacrifice to improve the country,” he said.

Making the announcement to back the CJP, Wangchuk described his decision as more than just a response to the recent exam controversies. He emphasized that the protest highlighted deeper issues plaguing India’s education system. “On the 6th, which is Saturday, they [the CJP] are calling people to Delhi so that we can demand the resignation of the Education Minister. Now, your and their reason could be the NEET paper leaks, or the CUET and CBSE exams, but for me, this is a bigger issue,” he further said.

Having spent years working on educational reform and innovation, Wangchuk says that his concerns are rooted in a persistent dissatisfaction with the working of the education system. “I have been striving and fighting in the field of education for the last four decades,” he stated, adding that meaningful change has been slow despite efforts.

Stressing the need for accountability and transparency in a democracy, Wangchuk said, “In any self-respecting country, in a democracy, any self-respecting education minister would resign if such things happen; if papers are leaked,” he said.

He further stated that if the resignation demand is not met, he would join the protest in Delhi. “I will be joining the CJP members in Delhi on 6th June if nothing changes by 5th June,” he stated.

See also: NEET Scandal and the Broken Education System

Directly addressing his audience towards the end of the video, Wangchuk urged them to take action. “You also tell me, are you coming? If not now, when? If not us, who? If not now, then when? And if not us, then who will bring change in India? That's all for today. Jai Hind,” he concluded.

CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

Citing the alleged failure of the Indian education system after the NEET paper leak controversy erupted, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday, June 2 2026, stated that he will be returning to India to partake in a peaceful protest. The protest, scheduled to be held at Jantar Mantra on June 6, 2026, would be calling for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Dipke emphasized that the NEET paper leak controversy, which resulted in much harm to the students, should be addressed and that responsibility must be shouldered by someone.

Now that Sonam Wangchuk has thrown his support behind the CJP, the digital movement which — has amassed a massive following over the past few weeks — has now gained further visibility and attention.