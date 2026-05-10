Anand Ranganathan Draws Attention towards Growing “Cult Mindset” on the Right, Compares It to Leftist Ideological Uniformity

“People just want one kind of uniformity, you know. And I saw that two weeks ago when I very casually, and correctly, said that what Modi is doing in terms of what he considers freebies is exactly what Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi, and everybody else are doing,” he said.

He cited the backlash he received after comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare policies with those of leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi. Ranganathan said many people defended the BJP government by arguing that the “delivery” of welfare schemes was better, but he maintained that the core political approach remained similar.

“A lot of logical people were saying, ‘No, but look at the delivery of the freebies,’” he added.

He also referred to the criticism faced by Ajit Bharti — journalist and right-wing commentator — saying that disagreement within ideological groups is increasingly being treated as disloyalty. According to Ranganathan, “these things earlier used to happen on the left. ‘Total submission.’ You are supposed to keep only one view. Logical illogical doesn’t matter. We have seen it, man — defend everything till the last man, till the last idea. The left does it phenomenally for everything.”

He argued that a similar trend is now emerging among sections of the right wing as well.

He also added, “Ajit is not a communist, okay? He simply has a point of view on something where he differs with the government,” while highlighting the growing demand for ideological uniformity within both left- and right-wing circles.