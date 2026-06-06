Tense Exchange at London Lecture as CJI Surya Kant Faces Questions on Dissent in India

SURYA KANT, THE CHIEF JUSTICE OF INDIA addressed an event on June 4, 2026 at the prestigious University of London, Birkbeck where he was the main speaker of the event. He witnessed a tense exchange of words between some of the audience members and the host of the event. The argument took place over questions about the alleged suppression of dissent in India. The anchor of the event said that those questions were not related to the topic so he didn’t answer them.

The Indian Embassy in the United Kingdom has expressed concern over this incident, and mentioned that such “indecorous" behaviour and actions by these types of individuals violates norms of “respectful public engagement” and a good public debate. The differences of opinion are a part of a democratic society, but it should be presented in a respectful and civil manner.

The Indian embassy said that, “On June 4, 2026, Honourable Chief Justice of India attended an event at the University of London, Birkbeck, at the invitation of the organisers to deliver a lecture on ‘Artificial Intelligence and International Law'" in a post published on X.

See Also: Sonam Wangchuk Backs Cockroach Janta Party, Set to Join Jantar Mantar Protest on June 6

What Happened During CJI’s Lecture?

The Chief Justice of India delivered a lecture on ‘Artificial Intelligence and International Law’ at the Birkbeck College of University of London on June 4, 2026. A tense conversation unfolded as one of the individuals sought to question Surya Kant on India’s democratic record and alleged suppression of dissent in the country. The video of the incident went viral on social media platforms in which students were shouting, “Give us some respect please!”

Artificial Intelligence and International Law: CJI’s Remark

The Chief Justice of India said while addressing the crowd at the University of London. He said that ‘Artificial Intelligence that choices made during this decade will shape the future relationship between technology, freedom, power, and justice for generations to come. He talks about how Artificial Intelligence is booming in each and every sector.

Another individual from the audience questioned the CJI about “cockroaches" and “parasites" remarks made last month in India. The conversation was cut short by one of the organisers who declined to accept the question by saying that this question is out of the topic. “With all due respect, I would not be able to take up that question since the topic is concerning artificial intelligence and international law", Surya Kant said.

The cockroach Janta Party - a political movement started as a response to the cockroach remark by CJI Surya - announced a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar today on June 6, 2026 over recent exam-related controversies happening in India. They are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

See Also: CJI’s “Cockroach” Jibe Forced Gen Z to Do What They Do Best — Create an Online Campaign: The Making of the Cockroach Janata Party

What was the question asked?

The tense exchange, as visible in the clips shared by Journalist Saurav Das and others on X handles, took place after an individual said to the CJI during the session, “His Lordship made some very important points, I think, about the Indian track record of protecting democracy in the context of Artificial Intelligence.” Abhijeet Dipke the founder of the Cockroach Janata Party is coming to India for the protest. The group has also published do’s and don’ts to ensure a peaceful demonstration. Politicians like Arvind Kejriwal have the public to participate in the movement.

From controversial remarks to a protest

Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant’s remark calling unemployed activists to ‘cockroaches’ and ‘parasites’ triggered a massive controversy and it also inspired the Cockroach Janata Party’s establishment. The CJP’s movement gained millions of followers in less time.

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