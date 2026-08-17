Baba Ramdev vs PM Modi: Yoga Guru Comes in Support of Gen Z Protests, Flags Govt Scams and Corruption

DURING THE 80TH INDEPENDENCE DAY celebrations at Patanjali Yogpeeth on Saturday, August 15, 2026, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev expressed his concerns regarding growing protests across the country, particularly from the youth. According to him, the public's voices show that there are major problems with the education and employment system.

He directly warned the central government over the “scams and irregularities” in the sectors involving youth, saying that he may have to stage another protest against the government if they are not fixed. During the August 15 event, he addressed violence during protests, growing enmity between Indians, and the corruption plaguing the country.

Baba Ramdev Supports Gen Z Protests for Education and Employment

Baba Ramdev addressed the recent incidents of Gen Z and Gen Alpha students raising their voices against the authorities to get “basic facilities.” According to him, these voices will only intensify if the center doesn’t fix the education and employment sector that directly affects the youth. He echoed the sentiment of students, flagging no teachers in schools, rampant cheating and paper leaks, and corruption in government job interviews.

Speaking to the media on India’s Independence Day, Ramdev said, “Children are complaining that there are no teachers in their schools. Basic facilities like electricity, water and toilets are missing. Cheating is rampant in some places, while question papers are being leaked in others. In government job interviews, corruption runs as high as 99%. Selections are being done along the lines of caste and religion.”

Expanding on his point about corruption in the hiring process, he alleged that government recruitments only happen after the candidate pays a large sum as bribe to officials. The Indian ascetic said, “On the one hand, we preach Satyameva Jayate and Yato Dharmastato Jayah, while on the other, recruitments are happening only after paying of ₹1 crore bribe.” He also raised concerns that if more such protests start propagating in the country it is only going to hurt the nation. Hence, he told the government to mend their ways or agitation will escalate further.