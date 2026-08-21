Renewable Energy in India: Growth Story, Policy Push & What's Next

India's power sector is changing as clean energy becomes a larger part of electricity generation and long-term capacity planning. Renewable energy in India has expanded rapidly, supported by solar and wind additions, private investment, technological advances, and national energy goals. By June 2026, India had more than 236 GW of installed renewable energy capacity, excluding large hydropower. The country is now building on this progress through policy support, stronger infrastructure, energy storage, and emerging technologies that can serve future electricity demand.

How India's Renewable Energy Sector Has Grown

India has achieved a significant milestone in renewable capacity, reaching about 236.5 GW by June 2026, excluding large hydropower, reflecting sustained growth across solar, wind, small hydro, biomass, and waste-to-energy projects.

Solar has emerged as the largest renewable source by installed capacity, reaching about 162.2 GW by June 2026, while wind reached approximately 57.4 GW. Ground-mounted projects, rooftop installations, hybrid projects, and private participation have contributed to this expansion across India.

How Policy Has Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth

Government policy has provided long-term direction for the clean-energy transition. India announced a target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity by 2030, creating a clear pathway for expanding clean generation alongside supporting infrastructure, manufacturing, and investment.