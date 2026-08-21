Renewable Energy in India: Growth Story, Policy Push & What's Next

India's power sector is changing as clean energy becomes a larger part of electricity generation and long-term capacity planning. Renewable energy in India has expanded rapidly, supported by solar and wind additions, private investment, technological advances, and national energy goals. By June 2026, India had more than 236 GW of installed renewable energy capacity, excluding large hydropower. The country is now building on this progress through policy support, stronger infrastructure, energy storage, and emerging technologies that can serve future electricity demand.
India has achieved a significant milestone in renewable capacity, reaching about 236.5 GW by June 2026, excluding large hydropower, reflecting sustained growth across solar, wind, small hydro, biomass, and waste-to-energy projects.
Solar has emerged as the largest renewable source by installed capacity, reaching about 162.2 GW by June 2026, while wind reached approximately 57.4 GW. Ground-mounted projects, rooftop installations, hybrid projects, and private participation have contributed to this expansion across India.
Government policy has provided long-term direction for the clean-energy transition. India announced a target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity by 2030, creating a clear pathway for expanding clean generation alongside supporting infrastructure, manufacturing, and investment.
Policy measures also address specific parts of the renewable value chain. The Production Linked Incentive Scheme under the National Program on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules has an outlay of ₹24,000 crore and aims to expand domestic manufacturing. Policy initiatives also support rooftop solar and decentralized generation.
Government action increasingly extends beyond adding generation capacity. Transmission development, renewable power procurement, storage, and green hydrogen are becoming important parts of the policy landscape. This wider approach supports the integration of clean electricity across utilities, businesses, industries, and other consumers.
The National Green Hydrogen Mission adds another dimension to this transition. It aims to make India a global hub for the production, use, and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives, linking renewable electricity with new industrial and energy applications.
Continued expansion will depend on how effectively new renewable capacity connects with India's wider power system. Investment, infrastructure, project development, and coordination across stakeholders can help convert capacity additions into reliable electricity supply. Some important priorities for continued progress are:
Grid and Transmission Expansion: Solar and wind projects are often developed in regions with strong natural resources. Expanding transmission networks can connect these projects with major electricity demand centers and provide additional capacity for new renewable projects to join the grid.
Efficient Project Development: Timely approvals, access to suitable sites, effective project planning, and coordination among developers and authorities can support consistent capacity additions. These factors become increasingly important as the scale and geographical reach of renewable projects continue to expand.
Long-Term Investment: Renewable generation, transmission, storage, and manufacturing require sustained capital. Clear policy direction and long-term market visibility can help developers, manufacturers, utilities, and investors plan projects and allocate capital across different parts of the energy value chain.
Domestic Supply Capabilities: Greater domestic manufacturing of renewable-energy equipment can complement the expansion of clean-power projects. Manufacturing capacity across solar modules and related equipment can also strengthen the wider ecosystem supporting renewable development.
Together, these priorities can support the transition from capacity expansion to wider integration across the power system. Coordinated development of projects, transmission infrastructure, investment, and domestic capabilities can provide a stronger foundation for the next stage of India's clean-energy journey.
The next stage of renewable energy in India is likely to bring generation and enabling technologies closer together. Companies such as Hero Future Energies are already active across renewable power and emerging clean-energy solutions. For example, the company developed an 87 MW wind-solar hybrid project at Manvi in Karnataka, illustrating how different renewable sources can be combined within a single project.
Greater Energy Storage Adoption: Battery energy storage systems can store electricity during periods of abundant renewable generation and make it available at other times. Wider storage deployment can support peak demand, renewable integration, grid management, and more flexible electricity delivery.
Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Power: Combining renewable generation with storage can allow projects to deliver electricity according to defined demand requirements. Firm and dispatchable renewable energy can therefore broaden the role of clean electricity across utility-scale and commercial applications.
Expansion of Hybrid Projects: Wind and solar resources often generate electricity at different times. Hybrid projects can combine their generation profiles and use common infrastructure, helping renewable assets deliver power across a wider period while improving the utilization of transmission connections.
Green Hydrogen Development: Green hydrogen can connect renewable electricity with industries and applications where hydrogen already serves as a feedstock or cleaner alternatives are being developed. Its potential applications include refining, fertilizers, chemicals, steel, industrial heating, and heavy-duty transportation.
Broader Corporate Clean-Energy Adoption: Commercial and industrial users can play a growing role in the transition through renewable electricity procurement, onsite solar, open-access projects, storage, and other clean-energy solutions. These approaches can connect renewable development more closely with corporate energy requirements.
Together, these developments indicate that the next phase will involve more than adding solar and wind capacity. Generation, storage, hybrid systems, firm power, green hydrogen, and corporate adoption can increasingly work together, allowing renewable electricity to serve a wider range of demand patterns and economic activities.
India's renewable energy journey has progressed from early capacity development to large-scale deployment supported by policy direction, investment, and technological advances. The next phase can build on this foundation by connecting renewable generation with stronger transmission, energy storage, hybrid projects, firm power, green hydrogen, and wider corporate adoption. As these areas develop together, renewable energy in India can serve more applications across the economy. Continued coordination among policymakers, developers, investors, utilities, industries, and technology providers can support India's long-term energy and development goals.
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