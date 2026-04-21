ADR Report on West Bengal Phase 2 Election Suggests 23% Candidates Have Criminal Charges

According to the report, a significant number of candidates contesting in the second phase have declared criminal cases as well as substantial assets. The ADR analysed affidavits of 1,445 out of 1,448 candidates across 142 constituencies.

The findings reveal that 338 candidates, or 23 per cent, have declared criminal cases against themselves. Among them, 295 candidates, accounting for 20 per cent, are facing serious criminal charges. Additionally, 16 candidates have declared cases related to murder, while 80 candidates are facing charges of attempt to murder.

The report also highlights that 63 out of the 142 constituencies, or 44 per cent, fall under the “red alert” category. This category refers to constituencies where three or more candidates have declared criminal cases.