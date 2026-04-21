ADR Report on West Bengal Phase 2 Election Suggests 23% Candidates Have Criminal Charges

ADR analysis shows 23% of Phase 2 candidates have criminal cases, with 20% facing serious charges including murder and attempted murder.
44% of constituencies fall under the “red alert” category, having three or more candidates with criminal backgrounds.
22% of candidates are crorepatis, with TMC candidates having the highest average assets among major parties.
The West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to take place soon, with campaigning in full swing across the state. Polling will be held in two phases on April 23, 2026, and April 29, 2026, while the results are scheduled to be announced on May 4, 2026. Political parties have already released their candidate lists and manifestos for the elections.
The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) released its analysis of Phase II candidates on April 20, 2026. The report examines candidate data based on affidavits and provides insights into criminal cases and financial backgrounds.
According to the report, a significant number of candidates contesting in the second phase have declared criminal cases as well as substantial assets. The ADR analysed affidavits of 1,445 out of 1,448 candidates across 142 constituencies.
The findings reveal that 338 candidates, or 23 per cent, have declared criminal cases against themselves. Among them, 295 candidates, accounting for 20 per cent, are facing serious criminal charges. Additionally, 16 candidates have declared cases related to murder, while 80 candidates are facing charges of attempt to murder.
The report also highlights that 63 out of the 142 constituencies, or 44 per cent, fall under the “red alert” category. This category refers to constituencies where three or more candidates have declared criminal cases.
Party-wise data shows that 72 per cent of analysed candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (102 out of 141) have declared criminal cases. This is followed by 51 per cent of candidates from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (51 out of 100), 35 per cent from the All India Trinamool Congress (49 out of 142), and 26 per cent from the Indian National Congress (37 out of 142).
On the financial front, 321 candidates, or 22 per cent, have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore. Among major parties, 73 per cent of TMC candidates (103 out of 142) are crorepatis, followed by 52 per cent from the BJP (73 out of 141), 33 per cent from CPI(M) (33 out of 100), and 25 per cent from Congress (36 out of 142).
The average asset per candidate contesting in Phase II stands at Rs 1.21 crore. Among parties, TMC candidates have the highest average assets at Rs 5.05 crore, followed by BJP candidates at Rs 3.28 crore, CPI(M) candidates at Rs 1.22 crore, and Congress candidates at Rs 1.04 crore.
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