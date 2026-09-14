The Hindu’s Attempt to Sanitize Convicted Rapist Ram Rahim’s Controversial Past Backfires; Internet Criticizes Newspaper for “Celebrating a Rapist”

Key Points:
On September 12, 2026 The Hindu's front page had an advertisement on self styled godman Ram Rahim and about Dera Sacha Sauda.
The edititon was called out for allegedly attempting to whitewash Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
On Sunday, September 13, 2026, The Hindu issued an apology for the Ram Rahim ad that was distributed across Delhi, Mohali, and other parts of North India.
THE HINDU’S SEPTEMBER 12, 2026, edition sparked controversy over a front-page advertisement, leading to nationwide outrage. Two dailies—The Hindu and Dainik Bhaskar found themselves caught in the storm following a front-page advertisement titled “What is Dera Sacha Sauda? (Fact vs Fiction),” which allegedly attempted to whitewash Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of raping two women and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Currently, the head of DSS is on a 21-day furlough, making it his 17th furlough in nine years since his conviction in 2017 by a CBI court.
The Hindu’s front-page advertisement has received widespread backlash, with many social media users criticizing the newspaper for “celebrating a rapist.” On Sunday, September 13, 2026, The Hindu issued an apology, printed in a small section on the front page itself, for the Ram Rahim advertisement that was distributed across Delhi, Mohali, and other parts of North India.
The front-page advertisement was printed along with a disclaimer by the newspaper clarifying that there was no editorial involvement in the advertisement. The disclaimer at the bottom of the advertisement read: “The Hindu has no editorial or journalistic involvement in any manner and shall not be liable/responsible for the content published, including the news/opinion expressed therein, only for representational purposes.”
The advertisement began with an explanation of what DSS is, along with its history and details about its head, Ram Rahim. The front-page advertisement appeared to promote the convicted rapist by highlighting the activities the DSS had undertaken in the past. According to the advertisement, the DSS has helped free 7.5 crore people from drug addiction and has also built houses for 2,378 people free of cost.
In a question written at the beginning of the ad, “Was there a conspiracy against Guruji?” the advertisement itself answers, “Yes, absolutely.” The section goes on to explain that many individuals quit drugs and “turned to the name of Ram,” which was not seen eye to eye by the drug mafia. The advertisement alleged that the drug mafia attempted to kill Ram Rahim, and when that did not succeed, fake witnesses were brought in to “trap him.”
In another section titled, “Do the parole and furlough granted to Ram Rahim Ji Insan amount to VIP treatment?” the advertisement elaborates with the answer, “No, not at all.” The ad cited that bail had been granted to him under the law. In 2026 alone, the convicted rapist was granted bail for the third time, bringing the total time he has spent outside prison to 457 days.
On September 13, 2026, The Hindu issued an apology, expressing its regret over the publication of the advertisement. The newspaper wrote:
“The Hindu deeply regrets the publication in its Delhi, Mohali, and North India editions of an offensive front-page advertisement titled ‘What is Dera Sacha Sauda? (Facts vs Fiction)’ and alleging, among other things, that there was a conspiracy against the convicted rapist, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh… by ‘drug mafias and forces opposed to the Dera.’”
The apology was also posted on the newspaper’s social media accounts.
Several users took to social media, comparing the September 12 and 13 editions of The Hindu and questioning the journalistic conduct of the esteemed newspaper.
One user on X asked, “Ram Rahim's Organisation has Surely Paid for this Ad — but Shouldn't Newspapers Check Whose Advertisement They Are Publishing Before They Run It?”
YouTuber Amit Kilhor shared the front-page ad on X, writing, “Of all the newspapers, the f***** @the_hindu, the Hindu, gvng ads to white wash ram rahim insann... But goddamn the hindu.... Sellout. Means I get the dainik bhaskar doing it.. but come on the_hindu.”
See Also: Media Watch: When a Matrimonial Ad Turned into Media Satire—A Witty End to a Long-Standing Feud Between India's Biggest English Dailies
“Only in India can one see a Rapist being Celebrated,” wrote another user.
Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) is often regarded as a religious cult. It is headquartered in Sirsa, Haryana, and was established in 1948. Ram Rahim became the head of DSS in 1990 and has been embroiled in several controversies over the last few decades.
Ram Rahim was convicted in the 2002 murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati by a special CBI court in 2019. He was later acquitted in the murder case by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in March 2026.
In another murder case involving former DSS manager Ranjit Singh, who was killed in 2002, Ram Rahim was acquitted in 2024 by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The self-styled godman was also convicted in 2017 of raping two of his women disciples in 2002. The special CBI court delivered its verdict in 2017 and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment for each case. Even after his conviction, Ram Rahim has been granted temporary releases from prison over the years. He is currently on a 21-day furlough and has been staying at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa, Haryana.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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