The Hindu’s Attempt to Sanitize Convicted Rapist Ram Rahim’s Controversial Past Backfires; Internet Criticizes Newspaper for “Celebrating a Rapist”

The front-page advertisement was printed along with a disclaimer by the newspaper clarifying that there was no editorial involvement in the advertisement. The disclaimer at the bottom of the advertisement read: “The Hindu has no editorial or journalistic involvement in any manner and shall not be liable/responsible for the content published, including the news/opinion expressed therein, only for representational purposes.”

The advertisement began with an explanation of what DSS is, along with its history and details about its head, Ram Rahim. The front-page advertisement appeared to promote the convicted rapist by highlighting the activities the DSS had undertaken in the past. According to the advertisement, the DSS has helped free 7.5 crore people from drug addiction and has also built houses for 2,378 people free of cost.

In a question written at the beginning of the ad, “Was there a conspiracy against Guruji?” the advertisement itself answers, “Yes, absolutely.” The section goes on to explain that many individuals quit drugs and “turned to the name of Ram,” which was not seen eye to eye by the drug mafia. The advertisement alleged that the drug mafia attempted to kill Ram Rahim, and when that did not succeed, fake witnesses were brought in to “trap him.”

In another section titled, “Do the parole and furlough granted to Ram Rahim Ji Insan amount to VIP treatment?” the advertisement elaborates with the answer, “No, not at all.” The ad cited that bail had been granted to him under the law. In 2026 alone, the convicted rapist was granted bail for the third time, bringing the total time he has spent outside prison to 457 days.



The Hindu Apologises for the Ram Rahim Ad